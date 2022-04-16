When we moved to Milwaukee after graduating from Purdue, the Allen-Bradley Company and the breweries were the backbone of the economy.
Now Allen-Bradly is merely a brand within the Rockwell Automation empire, but the famous clock tower remains.
Back then, the flagship breweries were Pabst, Miller, Blatz and Schlitz. Years ago, Miller merged with Coors and still brews in Milwaukee. Blatz has apparently disappeared, and Pabst and Schlitz are brewed elsewhere. The void left by these departing brands has opened the door to a myriad of microbreweries.
Back then, the baseball team was the Milwaukee Braves. I remember watching hall of famers Warren Spahn (Braves) and Sandy Koufax (Dodgers) pitch shut-out ball for eleven innings before the Braves finally scored. Today, starting pitchers going nine innings is an anomaly.
The Braves’ owners, for whatever reason, suddenly moved to Atlanta. Soon thereafter, local car dealer icon, Bud Selig, purchased the bankrupt Seattle Pilots and moved the franchise to Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Brewers were born.
Food Scene
One thing that has remained constant over the years is the culinary creativity. German influences have dominated for over a century, and the legacy of Usinger’s Famous Sausage is now a national brand.
Fred Usinger learned “wurstmacher” (sausage maker) in Wehen, Germany, then moved to Milwaukee in the 1870’s to practice his trade. He bought a butcher shop, and the rest is history. Usinger’s remains in downtown Milwaukee.
Last week, we mentioned our adventure at Sanford restaurant. An example of their aggressively eclectic menu is a dish we both ordered as part of our four-course journey — seared foie gras. This lump of marvelous goodness was a perfect medium-rare and served with a complexity of accompaniments. Roasted Hakurei turnip, gingered apricot preserve, pickled shishito pepper and a miso-apricot reduction were all part of this dish. The apricot flavors paired particularly well with this incredible lump of duck liver. Other dishes are equally creative.
The Third Ward is an up-scale section of downtown, and as mentioned last week, has seen a renaissance. The hotspot is the Public Market where various venders sell their wares — most, of which, are food items. One is Kehr’s Candies.
Since 1930, Kehr’s Kandy Kitchen has been a staple in Milwaukee. Today, they sell the majority of their candies at the Public Market. So, that was our first stop! Their chocolate-covered cherries are as good as any found in Lake Country!
Another must-stop is the St Paul Fish Company. It’s a fish market, informal restaurant and a tiki bar. After exploring the market, we settled-in at the bar and scanned the menu. David, the bartender, serves-up a mean bloody Mary, so that was the first choice!
The menu is everything fish with some unusual items. One was the swordfish bites, which, Gayle, my wife jumped-on. For me, the lobster roll stood-out. Neither disappointed! The roll was as good as any had in the east. And, the fresh-shucked oysters were briny delights!
Harbor House
We’ve visited this lake front venue before, and with more fresh oysters in mind, we headed-out to this vibrant, New England-style restaurant for dinner.
After slamming a variety of oysters while admiring the gorgeous views, we rummaged through Chef John Korycki’s extensive menu. Although they offer the usual steaks, pasta, pork and chicken dishes, the focus is on fresh fish and caviar arriving daily. On this day, the highlight was Arctic char. Not found in these parts (unless I order it from Scott Woods at Noa Noa), I had to go for it. Served with fingerling potatoes and cauliflower, it was a superior dish!
Meanwhile, Gayle decided on a simple appetizer of pan-roasted shellfish. Included were two oysters and two scallops. It was more than enough.
Next morning, we headed home!
Milwaukee has a population of less than 600,000 but still holds more treasures to explore. It is truly another delightful destination. And with the top-shelf culinary scene, it is also a luscious location.
