Crossing the border into Michigan during these times can be a real venture. With the guidelines in place, rural Michigan businesses have been hit hard. There are so many closings that many of the touristy towns along what’s called “the Red Arrow Highway corridor” will never be the same. But there might be one exception.
SAWYER
According to the Berrien County website document center, the original inhabitants of Chikaming (“lake”) Township in northwest Berrien County were Miami Indians, but were displaced later by the Potawatomis. In the 1820s, they became wary of British and German settlers and their diseases. So, in 1828, they succeeded the land to the U.S. government.
One of the early settlers was Silas Sawyer, and he was the first to open the vast forest to plant corn, wheat, and apple trees. Originally named Troy, at the completion of the Chicago and Western Railroad in 1854, it was renamed Sawyer.
As the word went out, the township and its villages became popular with Chicagoans. They came by boat or train to escape into the solitude or to play in Lake Michigan with all its sandy beaches.
Today, Sawyer and other villages along the Red Arrow corridor, remain a destination for Illinois folks. On this visit, we saw at least four Illinois cars and one from Maine.
Before this shutdown, the town featured boutiques, a coffee shop, grocery, ice cream shop, a major nursery and a microbrewery. Today, only the grocery, brewery and nursery remain open, but the boutiques appear to be gone forever.
GREENBUSH BREWING COMPANY
Opening in June 2011 by Chicagoan Scott Sullivan — a home brewer — the brewery enjoyed immediate success. So much so, that they sold out and had to close to replenish the inventory.
We frequent the brewery on every trip to Sawyer but, on this occasion, it was different. Michigan COVID-19 guidelines allow pick-up service only, so they clearly opened a window to take orders. On this day, they had 26 different beers available and served all in cans for carry-out.
The pub fare menu features home-cured meats of all kinds. Under normal times, their charcuterie boards are spectacular, but they had to cut down on items to focus on carry-out. They offer build-your-own pizza, jerk-rubbed wings, mac ‘n cheese, barbecue and nine sandwich choices. The sandwiches offer interesting choices, like Cubano (a take on the original Cuban sandwich), toastie (classic Irish ham and cheese) and “the revenge of the mitten.” The latter consists of ham, smoked Gouda, rhubarb-onion jam and is mothered in an asparagus vinaigrette. It’s served on a hoagie roll and, like with all the sandwiches, you have a side choice. Today, the sides were potato salad, pork ‘n beans, kettle chips and coleslaw.
I had to go with the Italian sub because it’s stuffed with cured meats, including mortadella, pepperoni (with a kick) and capicola. That layer of Italian goodness was covered with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and a vinegar and oil mix. Served on a warm turano roll, it was spot-on. That and a can of their sunspot brew made for a great lunch.
Gayle, my wife, ordered the hot ham and cheese and a side of their fierce beer-cheese soup, which has a pucker factor.
We grabbed our bags of goodies, parked on a bench along the main drag and had a picnic.
SAWYER HOME AND GARDEN CENTER
This was the primary purpose of this road trip.
This place is amazing! The complex includes all kinds of fresh Michigan produce, a gourmet grocery, one of the most complete beer and wine selections anywhere, clothes, tools, a massive garden center and is the only place I know where you can buy ramps. Sadly, they just sold-out.
They had fresh-picked, Michigan asparagus, so we grabbed a couple bunches, then went to the garden center. There, I was able to pick up a couple heirloom tomato plants (think white German tomatoes). These are so plump and delicious.
Sawyer is an hour-and-a-half from Lake Country, so it is pretty much a day trip. Sadly, it has lost a couple of neat shops but, by all indications from the steady flow to the brewery pick-up stand and the cars in the parking lot at the garden center, the quaint downtown area will survive. If you want to travel to the dark side, Sawyer and any one of the cool places along the Red Arrow corridor are worth the trip. Sawyer is definitely another luscious location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.