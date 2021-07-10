SYRACUSE — The Dewart Lake Inn building on the west side of Dewart Lake has had several owners over the years, but the building has been empty since Matt Fry moved on to Man Cave Brewing.
Recognizing the opportunity to expand their event offerings and bring their catering in-house, Blue Barn Berry Farm owners, Chris and Shanda Sheeren purchased the building in March. Since then, they have been plotting a strategy to reopen.
FARMHOUSE KITCHEN AND CATERING
The first step in the new venture was to hire a chef. Enter Shawn and Carrie Bianchini. Both are managing partners with Shawn as the executive chef and Carrie as the hospitality coordinator. She is also a very creative decorator.
Carrie designed two of the Farmhouse’s interior walls. One has wooden boards showing various menu items, and the other is a floor to ceiling mural of all things Lake Country. Beautifully done!
Shawn created the first Farmhouse menu for their soft opening July 1. His brunch-oriented fare is simple and to work the kinks out, they are serving only three days a week. But they will also do special dinners, as well as cater for Blue Barn Berry Farm events.
There’s a non-alcohol drink menu, but you can always get a mimosa. On the opening weekend, Shawn said, “We served over 100 lattes”!
They offer five variations of these high caffeine concoctions.
The menu includes 12 items, and the biscuits and gravy meal was a big hit. They served 44 of their house-made cheddar biscuits smothered in a sausage gravy and topped with two eggs. That’s three meals for me.
The Farmhouse plate was another popular item. It’s another monster that includes three eggs, choice of meat, breakfast potatoes and toast.
The Farmhouse doughnuts were a hit, as well. They’re tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with a maple cream syrup. Yum.
There are a couple funky items, like everything bacon. You can order a half-pound, if you like. Then there’s the “brunch burger.” It’s two sausage patties with cheese, bacon and a fried egg served with potatoes on a bagel.
DOWN ON THE FARM
Just down the road is the Blue Barn Berry Farm. This three-acre oasis was once a gravel pit, but the owners have turned the property into a quaint, sustainable berry and produce farm and event center. Complete with a one-acre pond and event pavilion, the farm hosts a myriad of events for all ages, and they are close to being fully booked for this year.
Although last year was tough on most businesses, Chris and Shanda expanded their “Blue Barn Fresh” business by delivering orders of fresh produce. Order on Monday and expect delivery on Thursday.
They also added Angus beef from Miller’s Cattle Company in Claypool. But that’s another story.
CAMP H.E.R.O
Starting in 2019, the farm began partnering with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department to provide a three-day camp for kids from ages of 8 to 13. Although last year’s event was canceled, this past week, the farm hosted more than 30 EMS personnel, sheriff deputies, local fire departments and law enforcement to teach kids: “Honor, Respect, Excellence, Opportunity”, according to Shane Bucher, Kosciusko County Chief Deputy and part of the Bucher family that started the Blue Barn Berry Farm.
One-hundred-eight campers were taught many aspects of law enforcement and emergency services. They even had a couple volunteers wear jump suits and eat the food served in jail.
The Milford Fire Department taught fire extinguisher usage. EMS personnel taught CPR and tourniquet application and other procedures to stop bleeding.
Shane showed me goggles that allow the kids to get a sense of impairment.
Department PR officer, Chris Francis from North Webster, explained, “The goal is to get kids familiar with public service.”
The Farmhouse Kitchen and Blue Barn Berry Farm are special locations in Lake Country. Blueberries are ready for picking and the Farmhouse is open for weekend brunch and special events.
