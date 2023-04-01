Beaufort, S.C. — according to records, Spaniards landed in this area in 1514. By 1559, they had established a fort and called the area Santa Elena. Then French explorer, Jean Ribault, arrived and brought a colony, but that didn’t last long.
In 1663, Englishman William Hilton arrived. Then came Robert Sanford who brought the first permanent settler, Dr. Henry Woodward. He lived with the Yamasee tribe – long inhabitants of these marshes.
The Yamasee were later decimated by disease and by 1716, those that survived fled south to join the Seminoles.
In 1711, English settlers founded Beaufort. Soon plantations popped-up everywhere and owners on the sea islands built summer homes in Beaufort to escape from bugs and humidity.
In 1861, the Union army arrived by sea and freed the slaves. The plantation owners fled.
One of the most prominent slaves was Robert Smalls, who became the first African-American elected to congress. His legacy is well-documented in Beaufort lore.
Today, Beaufort is a historical center famous for its Antebellum architecture and has become a major tourist destination. Along the Beaufort River is a bevy of shops and restaurants, so we came to explore.
Riverfront Dining
Beaufort is a short drive from our friend’s house on Dataw Island (originally named Datha in 1521 by the Spaniards).
What separates most of the Sea Islands from the mainland are draw bridges. From Dataw to St Helena Island is a small bridge. The bridge over the Morgan River to Lady’s Island is also small, but as you leave Lady’s Island, there is more than a half-mile bridge over the Beaufort River.
Once over, you hang a left onto Bay Street that parallels the river and through downtown. There are a least six restaurants along this strip, and several more on side streets.
The first visit was to Saltus River Grill. Like most restaurants in these parts, the focus is on Low Country cuisine. Of course, I wanted oysters, but our waiter didn’t recommend them. So, with this being the season for soft-shelled crabs, they offered a special entrée. That soft-shelled crab was very good. Crunchy and tender, it was easily devoured.
Meanwhile, Gayle, my wife ordered another special, soft-shelled crab maki rolls. These were spectacular, and the tens rolls made a meal for more than one!
Horse Drawn Tour
Next day, we visited the Low Country Produce Market and Café for brunch. The menu offers breakfast, brunch, and lunch. Quinn, our waitress, was very helpful in describing the eclectic dishes. There were Benedicts, multiple egg dishes, pancakes and French toast.
Eggs are prepared to your liking, and this is the only place during all our ventures that offered soft-boiled eggs! Those with house potatoes and sausage were perfect!
Then, we moseyed down to the staging area for the horse-drawn tours. Brea, out driver, was incredibly knowledgeable about the history of the many houses and buildings.
Old Bull Tavern
That evening, our friends took us to their favorite spot. We arrived for a 5-p. m. reservation, and the front was loaded with folks waiting for the door to open. Many had to be waiting for some time because when we got inside, the entire 22-seat bar was already full.
Chef John Marshall’s menu is a combination of gastropub grub, and locally-sourced food. There are six “bar snacks” including interesting green deviled eggs. Next, there are soups and salads. One item of interest was the celery soup. Then there are starters, “middle plates”, pizzas, and eight entrees – including a pub classic, cottage pie (braised beef and peas topped with mashed spuds and cheddar). One of our friends ordered this monster.
Gayle ordered the escargot crostini with garlic butter from the starter section, and I ordered another soft-shelled crab. It was the best crab, so far! Then I went all-in for the lamb shank. The shank was nicely braised but the red wine-tomato sauce was a bit overwhelming. Nonetheless, we all went away happy!
Historical Beaufort is another delightful destination, and hopefully we will get back. Next stop: Charleston.