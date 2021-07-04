Founded in 1851, Knox, Indiana is the Starke County seat and named after Revolutionary War hero, Gen. Henry Knox. Knox was very close to Washington, and when Washington became president, he named Knox the secretary of war.
In 1882, the Nickel Plate railroad came through and brought more settlers from the East.
In 1897, the present courthouse was built.
Today. Knox has a population of around 3,500 and still has its own high school. Downtown Knox is home to the usual chains, but also 10 independent restaurants and a coffee shop. How all those joints can be supported in this little burg is beyond me!
THE BASS LAKE MYSTERY
Located about four miles south of Knox is a beautiful, natural lake that puzzled locals for years. Unlike other Indiana lakes, which lie in lowlands so drainage flows toward the lake, Bass Lake is on a hill. Lake drainage slopes away from the lake, so it’s been somewhat of a mystery on how the lake retained its water level.
That mystery was solved when underwater springs were discovered by someone walking far out into the very shallow lake. In some areas you can nearly walk across the lake. The average depth is 9 feet.
RESORT HOTSPOT
Bass lake is known for its sandy beaches and lake bottoms. Taking advantage of that, the state constructed a beach on the southeast side. The beach has been well visited by folks from near and far. To support all the visitation, a number of food joints have popped-up. There’s a bakery, ice cream shop, a bar, a pub, Sporty’z Grill and Bar and recently a brand-new restaurant.
HARBOUR HOUSE RESTAURANT
Located on the north end of the lake, the newly renovated dining room provides a very comforting atmosphere while the outside deck offers open-air dining overlooking the lake. Opening in August, 2020, this nautically-themed restaurant features steak and fish, all prepared fresh to order.
The menu is more than extensive. There are no less than 14 appetizers, with unusual items like “pig wings,” “buffalo curds” and “lamb lollies.”
The soups and salads are quite common but for burgers, you can get a common cheeseburger, a bison burger or a wagyu burger.
The signature dish is prime rib, and it’s served daily. But there are nine additional steaks (sourced by Linz Heritage Angus) and chops, eight other entrees and nine fish entrees — including lobster and walleye. Besides all of this, they offer 11 sides and three desserts. Whew!!
On this sultry summer day, we meandered through Indiana farmland to this rural lake on a hill, and after arriving at our destination, we settled inside at the bar because of potential rain. Jenni, a most amiable bartender, greeted us. As we ordered drinks, she prompted us about the most popular items, and those lamb lollies were at the top of the list.
We started with onion rings, and they were as good as any. Then I went with the pan-seared walleye, and although Chef Nancy slightly over-spiced the fish with paprika, which I easily scraped off, it was nicely done.
Meanwhile, Gayle, my wife, went with the lamb lollies. Those three chops were served medium-rare and seasoned to perfection. I would go back for those!
Bass lake is unusual because the road around the lake borders the shoreline. So, all the folks occupying the hundreds of lake cottages have to cross the road to access the lake.
Another strange situation is that there are few piers and many boats are tied to buoys far out in the lake — some a hundred yards or more from the shore. Apparently, because the lake is so shallow, people just wade out to their boats?
The lake is less than half the size of Lake Wawasee, but it’s an interesting destination. With all joints around the lake, the hour and twenty-minute drive from Lake Country is a good way to spend a day.
