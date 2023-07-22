Before settlers arrived in what is now Smith Township in Whitley County, the Miami Indians led by Chief Little Turtle hunted the dense forests and fished the Eel River. Little Turtle was an acclaimed leader and knew several presidents. He lived until 1814.
According to the Churubusco History Museum, a resident named Smith arrived in 1834. The next year, the first settler arrived. In 1845, two towns were formed — one on each side of the Detroit, Eel River, and Illinois Railroad. One was named Franklin, but when a post office was requested, Franklin Indiana already existed. When the two entities wanted to unite, a battle for the name ensued. Finally, a lady read a letter about America’s victory over Mexico at a battle near the monastery of Churubusco during the Mexican-American War. Residents then agreed to name the town Churubusco.
The title “Turtle Town USA” goes back to when a giant turtle was sighted in a local pond. Later, another giant turtle was sighted in the same pond. Today, Churubusco celebrates its “Turtle Days Festival,” annually.
Downtown
Churubusco has some of the best meat counters found anywhere. Sav U Mor is famous for its more than 200 bratwurst flavors. The Busco IGA also has an exceptional meat counter. It’s one of the few places where you can get flat iron steak. The store is also our go-to for Ossian bacon – the best bacon anywhere (BLT time is coming soon). Another popular item is Mishler’s seasoned pork patties.
Further south is Integrity Meats, which is loaded with a large assortment of frozen meats and fowl.
Across from the IGA is David and Cassie Hill’s The Magic Wand. It’s now in its 59th year and enjoys a tremendous following — many from afar. The Wand is another throw-back. The classic diner bar stools and the display case of circus collectibles gets your attention. It’s home cooking at its best.
Brevin’s Downtown Eatery and Lounge
This family-oriented joint is famous for its everything sports ambience and food. We’ve enjoyed both breakfast and lunch there, but local’s claim it’s the best spot around for supper.
The lounge is a sports fan’s fantasy and a local watering hole. Besides all things Chicago Cubs, there’s college paraphernalia (nothing Purdue), and a signed Larry Bird Boston Celtic jersey.
We always hang at the bar, where Chris pours colds one from one of the six craft beers on tap (The Sun King -14-degree ale is particularly palate pleasing) and choose from one of the many sandwiches and sides. Popular items include breaded tenderloin, various chicken sandwiches and the prime rib sandwich. However, on this visit, I floundered between the Reuben special and a burger. You can order a 4-ounce burgers here, which is perfect for me.
The “meal deal” for the week was a cod sandwich. Too many choices, but with rumors abound about their humongous breaded tenderloin, I went on the wild side and ordered the monster. Indeed, it was overwhelming. I thought the tenderloin at the Twin Arches in Muncie was huge, but this beast is twice the size. I cut it into two pieces, and it still took me a dozen or more bites to reach the bun.
Lightly breaded with a cornmeal mixture, and when topped with tomato, onion, pickle, lettuce, and a bit of mayo, it was a stellar sandwich. The slaw was also spot-on.
Meanwhile, Gayle, my wife, went with the Brew Burger, which is an open-faced burger slathered in cheese and served on Texas toast. Normally it’s an 8-ounce serving, but they cut it in half at her request. It still was more than enough.
On trips to Fort Wayne, we’ve stopped at either the Wand or Brevin’s for breakfast. Brevin’s American fries are as good as any. Other breakfast classics include the stacker (American fries topped with eggs, cheese, and home-made gravy), raisin French toast and the unique breakfast bowl. But you must try the bologna steak and eggs! It’s a local favorite.
Check-out Churubusco. This delightful destination is only a half-hour from Lake Country.