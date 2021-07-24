Downtown Syracuse is exploding with new openings in 2021. Three of the traditional downtown restaurants survived the pandemic and are back open. Then in January, Kelly Jae’s Lakeside opened for dinner on Friday and Saturday. As the kinks were tweaked, they opened on Thursday, and now are open on Wednesday.
Huntington Street Bar & Grill was purchased in March and reopened in April.
Now, there’s another opening in downtown.
Café Liefde
A couple years ago Elizabeth Kennedy and Mark Royer visited Amsterdam. While there, they frequented a small café and that formed the foundation for them to create a similar restaurant back home.
In 2019, they purchased a circa 1890s building on West Main Street, and immediately proceeded to build their dream around the concept discovered in Amsterdam, which was focused on small plates and sharables.
They gutted the entire lower level, added patio seating, built a galley kitchen with bar seating and a separate cocktail bar.
The menu is built around the theme: “Wholesome food made with love,” according to Liz, and features fresh, local ingredients.
The cafe opened on July 6, and they were immediately slammed.
Mark said, “We ran out of many food items early on the first day!”
Since then, the traffic has been brisk, and Mark says: “We are exceeding expectations.”
Evolving Menu
Liefde means “love” in Dutch, and lots of love went into the three menus: Drinks, Peace Offerings and Brunch.
Many of the specialty cocktails feature fresh juices, and of course, there’s Heineken and Amstal — both Dutch beers. Some spirits are from local sources, and if you are bold enough, check out the “grim reaper.” This barn-burner is a take on a bloody Mary, and besides vodka, it includes seasoned tomato juice, celery rib, cream cheese stuffed jalapeno and a peppadew. I’m sweating just thinking about it.
The “Peace Offerings” menu includes some really funky items ranging from a simple grapefruit with cane sugar to monster omelets. For the latter, one contains avocado and jalapeños and another is stuffed with wild mushrooms.
There are also a couple bagel choices. One is a BLT bagel with a runny egg. That’s exactly what it is, but Mark takes it up a notch by adding a Tabasco-honey aioli.
On this day, we stopped for lunch, and while chatting with Mark and another favorite bar-tender, Matt McKenzie, the Ryan+Emily’s herb-honey goat cheese spread was mentioned as being an early favorite. So, Gayle, my wife, went with that while I chose for the Mediterranean panini.
The spread is more like a 10-inch pizza featuring marinated roasted tomatoes, and the goat cheese makes it quite rich. She was able to eat half of it, so it’s definitely a sharable.
The panini was spot-on. It was stuffed with gooey mozzarella, roasted mushrooms, basil pesto and those marinated roasted tomatoes. I hammered it while quaffing an Amstel.
The brunch menu is also evolving and currently offers seven items. But you have to check-out the Shop Two Sixty blueberry granola. Mark gave us a sampling, and it just could be the best granola I’ve had.
Evening Tapas
On Friday and Saturday, the restaurant offers four tapas selections with the initial intent of having folks stop-in for an appetizer and a drink before going-off to dinner elsewhere.
Besides the goat cheese spread, there’s an interesting sweet ‘n’ sour pork bites served with pineapple, arugula and scallion. However, the item that jumps-out is the smoked salmon wrapped deviled-eggs. Mark stuffs an egg-half with egg mixture, tops that with capers then wraps a slab of salmon around the entire egg-half. Can’t wait to try to those puppies!
Café Liefde offers some very eclectic dishes, and the menu changes weekly. So, you never know what’s coming next, but for sure, it’s another viable alternative in downtown Syracuse. Being an ex-Ragin’ Cajun, Mark will likely add some of his signature Cajun dishes in the future.
They also have a carry-out counter, and many local merchants make use of that service for their lunch.
