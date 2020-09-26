This shack on the north shore of Snow Lake began as the Snow Lake Grocery, then evolved into Hap’s Tap in the 1980s. It later became the Border Cantina, then the Snow Lake Lodge.
In 2002, Dave and Sue Ellis bought the property, and changed the name to Dave’s Lake Shack, and it became a highly popular eatery. They renovated the bar into the shape of a wooden power boat, added heated outdoor seating and built a boardwalk through the marshland behind the bar to a pier on Snow Lake. That created a robust carry-out business with lakers.
When the Ellises retired in 2017, longtime employee, Amy Gross, and her husband, Matt, bought the joint, and renamed it The Hang-out Bar & Grill on Snow Lake.
Today, the bar is precisely that — a major hang out for locals, farmers and high-rollers from the Lake James area. There’s always Wednesday night entertainment with Fort Wayne-based Island Vibe being a regular, daily specials and weekend sing-alongs.
FLOCKING TO THE WINGS
The menu has changed significantly since the last time we visited, but it continues to feature “everything made fresh daily.” Wings remain the highlight and the primary carryout item. They come seasoned to your liking: Mild, hot, volcanic, and the fiery “we dare you.” You can order 10 wings or a bucket of 30. A bucket and a side of their baked beans fly out the door during summer months.
Baskets are also popular carryout items. Chicken strip, shrimp and fish baskets are available and come with slaw and a choice of fries or homemade chips.
The menu offers five gigantic salads, a couple of which come as a half order. The most popular is the grilled chicken salad. It’s a half of a chicken breast grilled, sliced and piled on top of lettuce, cheeses, tomato, onion, egg, peppers and croutons. Dressings are all house-made, and you can choose from five.
Watching the plates roll out of the kitchen in a timely fashion, burgers were highly popular on this day. You can order a third or half-pounder, and the Hang-out burger seemed to be a favorite. There are eight other burger options, including a couple with interesting names like: “Big island,” “bleu Bayou” and “rowdy burger.” The latter burger is slathered with slaw, Thousand Island dressing and Swiss cheese.
Other sandwiches are pork tenderloin, fish, the popular French dish and five others — including the classic Reuben.
They also feature daily specials and, on this day, the special was ham and cheese sandwich with asparagus soup. So, I went with it, but added a slice of onion. Excellent choice, and the soup was spot-on, as well.
‘SOCK IT TO ME’
Locals, truckers and even some of the Lake James crowd come for great gobs of morning goodness. The breakfast menu features Benedicts, skillets, the monster Snow Lake breakfast and omelettes. You can also build-your-own omelettes or try to mow down the humungous farmer’s omelette. It’s a three-egg ordeal with cheeses, potatoes, mushrooms, onion and sausage. That’s not for the weak-of-heart.
They also have pancakes (including four flavored versions), French toast (including blueberry), the unusual chipped beef and gravy over biscuits, fried mush and grits. There’s something for everyone.
AFTER 4
The Hang-out emphasizes Mexican dishes. Tostadas, tacos, burritos, quesadillas and enchiladas are favorites served after 4 p.m. You can order combos or do a al carte.
On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, seared ahi tuna, barbeque ribs and parmesan cod dinners are offered and go fast. All dinners come with a couple of side choices.
The Hang-out is a quaint, comfortable joint. The décor is everything lake, and some are unusual. On this day, locals were holding court at the bar talking politics, a group parked in the outdoor dining area with their dogs and local farmers gathered at an adjacent table telling bear stories. Apparently, there have been several bear sightings in Steuben County, including a set of cubs.
Nearby are the Fremont Outlet Mall, Pokagon State Park and downtown Angola, which is loaded with antique stores and boutiques. It’s all worth the hour drive from Lake Country. On our next visit, we’ll do wings.
