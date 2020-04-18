Whenever reality kicks-in and we get back to work, restaurants will be the last businesses allowed to open under these draconian rules. When they do open, they will likely be totally different. Capacity will be reduced because of table spacing, and staff will have to be continually protected.
Meanwhile, it’s becoming more apparent daily that facial masks will become the next new fashion statement.
So, cooking at home is here for the long haul, and we don’t mind. Our kitchen has been a scene of many science experiments, and these unfortunate circumstances offer more opportunities to create luscious concoctions.
MAKE SOMETHING DIFFERENT
Homemade bread is a great comfort food, and I make a batch of baguettes (both pain and wheat with grains) every four to five months. Leftover loaves freeze nicely.
Recently, my wife, Gayle, made an unusual oatmeal bread from a 45-year old recipe. It turned out perfect and is particularly delicious toasted, then slathered with butter and your favorite jam. It’s a simple recipe of flour and old-fashioned oats, but the key to this, and any yeast bread, is pre-proofing the yeast to assure it blossoms.
Other stuff that can be done during major downtime might include making all kinds of stocks, cabbage and/or grape leaf (dolmades) rolls, meatloaf (try using ground lamb or bison), tempura shrimp, dessert breads, special breakfast dishes, eclectic salads and interesting seafood dishes.
CONSOMME
I first had this clear soup original to France at Hofbrauhaus-Keller in Freising, Germany. The French-trained chef at this classic Bavarian restaurant offered this delicacy as an occasional special. I was fortunate to visit on one of those days. He served the clarified beef stock with tiny slivers of beef liver cooked in the steaming-hot stock right before serving. That, and the chopped scallion garnish made a perfect combination on a chilly night.
To start this science project, I prefer a stock made from roasted veal bones that’s have been in the fridge a day or two. Add the cold stock to a soup pot over low heat, then add a concoction of egg whites, egg shells, raw chicken breast, tomatoes and other ingredients. I grind this combination to form a paste, then add to the stock.
As the porridge heats, stir frequently to assure the egg whites and shells don’t stick to the bottom of the pot. Eventually a “raft” forms on the surface as impurities are removed via a chemical reaction between proteins in the egg and acid from tomatoes. Once the raft forms, don’t disturb it and continue to simmer for an hour or more. The longer it simmers, the richer it gets. When ready, carefully push back the raft and ladle the clear stock into a cheese cloth-lined sieve to strain.
On this occasion, I served the consommé with slivers of lamb liver (Yum!) and a mirepoix garnish. The consommé recipe is in my book, Farmers in Lake Country, available at Fables Books and Lake Country Stores.
CABBAGE/GRAPE LEAF ROLLS
In Asia, cabbage rolls are usually made with ground pork and minced vegetables, but, in Eastern European and Mediterranean countries, ground lamb is a main ingredient; although, vegetarian versions are also popular.
Dolmades is particularly popular as a meze dish in Greece. Serve these with tzatziki (cucumber and yogurt sauce). Recipes for both are in my book, Seasons in Lake Country.
For the stuffing of either, mix browned lamb with partially cooked long grain white rice and vegetables of choice. Blanch the cabbage leaves slightly to soften them, but that’s not necessary for grape leaves. Place a spoonful or two (Depends on the leave size) in the center and roll from the stem-end.
To finish the cabbage rolls, line a pot with spare cabbage leaves, add chicken stock and some tomato sauce, cover and cook. These are delicious with chopped scallion and paprika garnish.
VIRTUAL SHOPPING
Several grocery stores provide online ordering with a scheduled pick-up time. Last week, we tried this at a Warsaw grocery. Ordering was easy. You can scan-through all the categories to choose, but it’s much easier to just type the item in the search box and up pops your choices with pictures. However, the system is not without flaws. If you do this, check the items received with the receipt, and if there are discrepancies, call the store immediately.
