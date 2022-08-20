AME is an annual event that draws automation seekers from afar the Midwest.
Over the last five years, I’ve journeyed to this beautiful city for this event. It has grown so large it’s now held at the Devos Place in downtown. There were nearly three hundred venders displaying everything from bearings to fully automated robot work cells. I was here to represent Kassow Robots, a Danish collaborative robot manufacturer.
Unlike conventional industrial robots that require extensive safety protection, a collaborative robot works with and around humans without any protection. Our booth at AME had four of these “cobots” on display including one with a reach of nearly six feet.
Downtown GR
French-Canadian Joseph La Framboise established a trading post in 1806 near the “Big Rapids”, which are now adjacent to downtown GR. But Joseph Campau is recognized as the founder of GR, and logging became the major industry. GR became known as “Furniture City”, and at one time had 44 furniture companies.
GR now has a new moniker: “Beer City USA”, which took ahold in 1997 when two college classmates opened a brewery that later became Founders Brewing Company. Today, there are more than 75 craft breweries in the area.
There is also a significant food scene, and I’ve pontificated in the past on a couple, including Leo’s. It’s by far the best for seafood and especially oysters. I slurped a medley on my first night. But the next night, I discovered a hidden gem in a hole-in-the-wall near the Monroe Center.
Little Bird
When scanning the on-line menu, skate wing cheeks immediately caught attention. Skate is from the shark family, but resembles a sting ray. Skate wing is a fillet from the pectoral fin. I’ve prepared skate wing, and it’s a tender, delicate fish that’s delicious. Regardless, I’ve never heard of skate cheeks.
Sadly, they were out on my first visit, but the eclectic menu was so intriguing that I had to return. Moreover, Little Bird is one of the few restaurants that serves one of my favorite white wines, Gruner Veltliner, by the glass. Austria’s national grape makes one of the best white wines in the world!
Next night, Co-chefs Dave Vanderlam and Abby Therrian’s menu changed and instead of skate, they had Alaskan halibut.
The menu has two sections. There are six small plates with interesting dishes like orchard peach salad, moody blue mousse, scallop crudo and Kessler Farms cucumbers. The latter includes smashed and charred cucumbers served with honeydew, radish and a pickled cucumber vinaigrette with pistachios. How unique is that?
Instead, I went for the duck liver mousse. What a spectacular choice! Served with shokupan (Japanese milk bread) toasts, pickled radishes, charred strawberry gelee (jelly) and sherry gastrique, this was so good, I could have slammed another serving.
The soup is an heirloom tomato gazpacho and looked interesting.
For larger plates, there are six, and several are equally unusual. There’s a stuffed Cavendish quail (quail stuffed with ham), squid ink pasta with bay scallops, Sakura pork chop, a burger and vegetarian dish. Instead, I decided on the halibut.
This large serving was beautifully prepared. It was polenta-crusted and served with candysweet onions, ramp kimchi, oyster mushrooms and sweet corn – all over a pile of buttermilk grits.
Talk about a flavor explosion — the halibut was a bit overdone, but combining a bite with all the goodies made it very satisfying. I would have it again.
If you are inclined for dessert, they have three including homemade ice cream. Another one is called Eton Mess. It’s lemon curd served with blackberry puree, shortbread cookie, pistachio-chocolate truffles and spiced honey. Yikes!
GR has more gems to explore, but if there, you have to check-out Little Bird. Anna will great you at the bar, and advise you on wine choices. She just passed the first level of Sommelier training and is very knowledgeable.