Much like Kosciusko County, Steuben County is dotted with glacier-carved lakes. According to the Steuben County Tourism Bureau, Steuben County has 101 lakes. Most of the larger lakes have a historic building of some kind, such as Potawatomi Lodge on Lake James.
Further south is Crooked Lake. There lurks another historic building that houses the family-owned Captain’s Cabin Restaurant. The building is well over 100-years old and has been a fishing lodge, grocery store, and now, a restaurant.
After it became a restaurant, Jim Rivera, formerly a centerfielder for the Chicago White Sox, purchased the property in 1965. He operated the restaurant until 1990 when the current owners, Sarah and Jason Brunson, bought it.
The log front offers a cozy presence at lake level and stunning views of the lake. There’s a pier for cabin-only boaters that’s often filled during the summer. Upon entering the quaint cabin, you are greeted by the hostess and pine-covered walls that reminds you of a wilderness lodge. Then, you can choose seating in the main level, or downstairs in the cozy lounge where the bar and stone fireplace bring frequent winter visitors.
STEAKS AND SEAFOOD
I don’t recall any restaurant with flat-iron steak on the menu. This tender cut from the cow’s shoulder is one of our favorite cuts, and the only place I know where flat-iron is sold unfrozen is at Egolf’s IGA in Churubusco.
The menu also has an 8-ounce filet mignon, but the signature dish is prime rib with the choice of either 12-ounce or 18-ounce cuts. Any of these meat dishes can be had with surf and turf options of either lobster or hand-breaded shrimp.
Seafood options include shrimp cocktail, fried calamari and buffalo popcorn shrimp from the starter section. There are also two sizes of lobster, salmon and Atlantic cod in the entrée section. In the “Bites by the Basket” section, tilapia fingers and breaded shrimp baskets are offered, and they are large.
Chicken has to be on every menu, so there are two chicken breast entrées, and in the basket section, there’s barbequed, bone-in chicken wings. The wings are particularly popular within the drop-in boater/bar crowd.
All entrées come with a choice of two sides, but you can upgrade to another signature dish, the Cabin’s Signature Salad for $4. That salad is outstanding with the balsamic vinaigrette blending well with greens, walnuts, red onion, dried cherries and blue cheese crumbles.
SIGNATURE DISHES
The Captain’s Cabin allows shared entrées without an extra charge to make it a very favorable situation for us. So, because reports about the prime rib were supported by our veteran waitress, Vickie, we went for it. We chose the smallest serving, baked potato and a small serving of the Cabin’s Signature Salad.
But before that arrived, we had to sample the panko-crusted onion rings from the starter list. They were exceptional, and we would go back just for those and a couple beers at the bar.
When the prime rib arrived with a second plate to share, the jus was hot and had a delightful, deep beef flavor. This monster slab of meat was a perfect medium rare and at the right temperature. It’s served with both shaved fresh horseradish and a horseradish cream. Combining both gave each luscious bite a real pop. It’s simply the best prime rib I’ve had in years, but we still couldn’t finish it. The leftovers with a couple remaining onions rings will make for another great meal.
We also took home a slice of the house-made key lime pie to go. Rich with a deep lime flavor, it was quite decadent.
The Captain’s Cabin is definitely a destination establishment. We saw at least four Ohio cars in the parking lot and one from Michigan. It’s family-friendly offering “Bella B’s Children's Menu,” and what we found unique, and not found anywhere else, is a 10% discount on the total bill if you pay with cash.
Although an hour drive from Lake Country, we want to go back this winter when Crooked Lake is frozen. We’re told that people flock across the lake on snowmobiles to keep the joint hopping year-round.
