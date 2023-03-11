In 1952, the Hoffman Brothers recognized the desire of many Chicagoans to move to a more tranquil environment.
So, they purchased 169 acres in Schaumburg Township northwest of O’Hare Airport and created a housing development. Later, they purchased 2,000 acres north of I-90.
The community quickly outgrew resources, and common necessities were scarce or non-existent. For example, an early Catholic congregation met at the Buggy Whip Bar.
Today, Hoffman Estates is a sprawling village of over 50,000 folks, and the home of the Poplar Creek Music Center. With the airport nearby, it has become a hub for industry, including many companies wanting to establish a beachhead in the US. There are new office buildings, manufacturing complexes and some very interesting restaurants.
I’m here representing Kassow Robots, who was just purchased by the German conglomerate Bosch-Rexroth, located in Ulm, Germany. This trip is to introduce their US team to Kassow’s collaborative robots, but first we have to eat.
The Assembly
Driving-up, there was no major calamities on the toll-ways, so I arrived earlier than expected leaving sufficient time to catch lunch before afternoon meetings.
Near-by is an obscure, circa 1978, burger joint tucked under an exit ramp from I-90. Walking-in you are confronted by a massive u-shaped bar. In the middle of the bar area are the liquor shelves, mega tap beers, and the burger grill. The bartender cooks all the burgers over this wood-burning grill. The smell is wonderful.
Settling in at the bar, Jason (cook and bartender) poured me a cold one from Crystal Lake Brewery. This brew was perfect after the long drive. The menu included their special Lent offerings. The tuna melt and fried lake perch both caught my eye. But I had to check-out the main menu.
You can start with any of the twelve appetizers, including their award-winning wings. I saw plates come-out from the rear kitchen, and they are definitely enough for two or three.
Regardless, burgers are the specialty, and they offer eleven choices. The signature is the bionic burger. This 8-ounce monster is served with your choice of bun, slaw, a pickle slice, loaded with a bacon-onion sauté, and a choice of cheese.
Too big for me, so I decided on the perch. Served simply with a wonderful slaw and home-made tartar sauce, this was a perfect lunch. The eight fillets were juicy, flaky, and not overdone.
The Saddle Room
I made a dinner decision based on menu items not available in Lake Country. Behold, I found The Saddle Room because they offered a bone-in bison filet.
Once I found the place on this rainy night, I was able to capture a seat at the bar. Melissa greeted me and immediately poured a bullet (Kettle One with a twist). This was a welcome sight after a long day.
The Saddle Room décor is classic western. Stone and wood prevail with a large wood-burning fireplace dominating. There are six toilet “stalls” each with a western-themed label (think lasso room). No gender toilets here.
Knowing my agenda, I perused the menu for something to start. There are eleven appetizers and five entrée salads that are huge. The poached pear salad looked intriguing.
Then, I noticed the apple-cheese salad and went for this unusual item. It turned-out to be special. Shredded green and red apple are combined with aged Manchego cheese and a clever preserved lemon (lemons preserved in a brine) vinaigrette. Simply delicious, I must resurrect this concoction at home.
Then the bison came-out. This steak was a perfect medium-rare and served with roasted mini-potatoes and a red wine reduction. It was a steak lovers delight. I swear it was beef. I slammed the 12-ounce portion and would drive the three hours just to have it again.
I’ll probably have to revisit Hoffman Estates again. Thankfully there are many other luscious locations to explore.