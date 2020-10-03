Another road trip is always in order when fall arrives. This time the quest is the Apostle Islands off the Lake Superior shores in northern Wisconsin. To get there, we had a plan.
LAKE GENEVA, WISCONSIN
I’ve stayed in Geneva, Switzerland, more than once and written about those visits. It has become the namesake for many American cities and towns as Swiss immigrants came into America. Towns such as Geneva, New York; Geneva, Indiana; Geneva, Illinois; and others are named after this old-world city.
According to City of Lake Geneva documents, in 1831 through 1836, there was a concentrated effort to evict the Pottawatomi Indians led by Chief Big Foot from the area to allow more settlers to arrive. Many fled to Indiana during the Blackhawk War of 1831-32.
Soon thereafter, John Brink, a government surveyor, arrived in the area from Geneva, New York. He named the area and the lake Geneva. The Indians called it “Kish-Way-Kee-Tow,” meaning clear water.
Later, after learning that there already was a Geneva in Illinois, the area was renamed Lake Geneva.
When dams and canals were built at the outlet forming the White River, sufficient hydro-power was created to run mills, and the community thrived. Folks flocked to the area via steamboat on the Erie Canal or sailboat through the Great Lakes.
We lived in the Milwaukee area for eight years, and on our 10th wedding anniversary, we stayed at one of the resorts on Lake Geneva. Today, it’s called the Abbey Resort.
On this visit, we drove around this huge, glacier-carved lake (it’s more than 30% larger than Lake Wawasee), and saw mansions built by Chicago moguls back in the 1800s. One such family was the Wrigley family of chewing gum fame (and baseball).
We eventually came to the lake’s sand bar. It’s on the east end and close to shore along South Lake Shore. Even though the temps were in the 60s, boaters partied on. We saw a boat full of guys about 100 feet offshore and behind the boat was a large, metal table sitting on the lake bottom with a charcoal grill going full bore.
TIME FOR LUNCH
The choice for lunch has to be somewhere on the lakefront. So, we chose an iconic location — The Geneva Inn and its Grandview Restaurant.
It did not disappoint. The view was spectacular, and their renowned bloody Mary is colossal. The house-made mix was perfectly executed, and the rim was coated with a unique combination of cayenne and brown sugar. Trust me, sip lightly from the rim. The garnishes were something to behold. The was a bevy of veggies and citrus on a pick, plus a magnificent shrimp and a slap of bacon hanging on the rim — stunning indeed. That and a Spotted Cow beer chaser was hastily quaffed.
Meanwhile, the lunch menu was interesting. Being between seasons, there was a couple summer dishes, such as watermelon salad, and a winter dish, goulash. You don’t see those two items on the same menu very often.
Among the combination of burgers, wraps and other common items, the lobster roll jumped out. You can order it as a half sandwich with soup or salad. Decision easy: Half a lobster roll with a small watermelon salad. Both were stellar, and the house-made potato chips served with the combo, were spot-on.
DOWNTOWN
After lunch, we decided to venture into downtown Lake Geneva. What a zoo.
First, you have to find a place to park, which eventually happened when someone left a spot on a side street. Then you have to be a genius in maskology protocol just to walk the streets and enter stores.
Regardless of the blustery weather, the streets were packed. There were many out-of-towners, and bikers everywhere. Lines of bikes cruised into town, and somehow they managed to stuff four bikes into one car parking spot. Clever, indeed.
Hotels were booked even on this last weekend in September. So, if you are planning a summer visit, book way ahead.
I bet when the fall color season arrives, the town becomes even crazier. Ice fishing is also popular, so the town stays busy all year long.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.