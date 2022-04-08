The Wisconsin Historical Organization notes that a number of Native American tribes long occupied the area that is the confluence of three rivers: Milwaukee, Menomonee and Kinnickinnic.
In 1674, Father Jacques Marquette discovered the area and created the first written record.
The name “Milwaukee” comes from the Algonquin word “millioke”. In Potawatomi, it meant “pleasant land”. In Ojibwe, it meant “gathering place by the water”.
In 1795, Jacques Vieau built a trading post overlooking the rivers. In 1822, his son-in-law, Samuel Juneau, built the first log home. In 1833, he partnered with Morgan Martin to plat the town on the east banks. Juneau became the town’s first postmaster and mayor. Other settlers built on the west bank, and in 1846, it all was incorporated into Milwaukee.
Then the Germans arrived! Milwaukee became an industrial powerhouse and that included beer.
In the early 1900’s, Victor Berger formed “Milwaukee socialism”. It proved to be a highly successful political organization influenced largely by the German culture and active labor movements.
Today, that culture remains strong in Milwaukee County.
Our Experience
After graduating from Purdue, my first job was at the Allen-Bradley (AB) Company south of downtown. AB paid for my graduate degree, but not liking large company antics, we moved-on to a small start-up, Tenor Company. Then, we bought our first home in Brookfield, west of Milwaukee County, for better schools and to escape the political landscape.
We made a lifetime of friends, and one, Lenny Johnson, and I used to go to Milwaukee Brewer opening day game. Regardless of the early April weather, we would venture through every vender’s tailgate and sample the fare. One game was snowed-out!
We also returned for Packer games. Early on, they played part of their home games in Milwaukee, and the remainder at the sacred grounds of Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Our eight years in the area was a fantastic experience, and we still see many friends to this day.
But, on this trip, we had to drop my wife’s sister at O’Hare, then on to Milwaukee for a meeting with an Italian company.
Downtown
About the only venture into downtown in those days was when I taught evening courses at the Milwaukee School of Engineering. What we learned, however, was that neighborhood bars were common everywhere! There’s one on nearly every intersection. Around AB, the bars are packed with shift workers, even at 8 a. m.
Today, Milwaukee has expanded its cultural identity considerably! There are museums (think Harley Davidson), theaters (think the Pabst Theater), the War Memorial, microbreweries, Marquette University and the lakefront is spectacular.
You can still tour the circa 1880’s Pabst Brewery, but Pabst Blue Ribbon, is now brewed in San Antonio.
The Third Ward is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has experienced a renaissance. There are galleries, trendy restaurants, boutiques, condos, apartments, the Milwaukee Public Market and the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design. It’s a fabulous area to roam.
Restaurants
There are too many to name, but Mader’s, and its popular German fare, has remained a Milwaukee icon for decades. Along Water Street, there are several cozy bars, including the Safe House. You have to know the password to get in.
There are several high-end steakhouses, Italian joints, gastropubs, a couple restaurants on the lake, but on this night, we chose to go to Milwaukee’s number one restaurant.
Sanford Restaurant
In the 1989, the third generation of the D-Amato family, Sandy, decided to turn the family grocery store into a restaurant, and Sanford’s was born. It’s set in a residential area, and we long-ago made a visit with our friends. Now we get another chance under new ownership.
Justin Aprahamian, and his wife, took over Sanford in 2012. Today, it’s “modern ethic” cuisine has established the restaurant as one of Wisconsin’s best!
The menu consists of four or seven course dinners with the latter being a three-hour ordeal of gluttony. The four-course menu was more than we needed, but we proceeded onward! The dishes are too complex to describe, but there are four first and second course choices, five third-course choices and ten dessert choices. Dishes incorporate influences from many cultures including the chef’s Armenian heritage.
Stay-tuned. There is more on this Milwaukee venture.
