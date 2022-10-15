Earlier we pontificated on our experiences living in the Milwaukee area.
We met friends that remain true today. After COVID, we finally get to see them again at our old stomping grounds, Brookfield, Wisconsin, for lunch.
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant
Napa Valley’s Cooper’s Hawk Winery enjoys a reputation for fine wines. So much so, that CEO Tim McEnery, decided to create a wine-driven dining experience inspired by their vineyards. The result is Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants — built on the notion that food and wine forge lasting experiences.
Their restaurants offer a hospitable dining experience in a comfortable setting. Executive Chef Matt McMillin’s menu is infused with international flavors. Each dish is made fresh incorporating seasonal ingredients. A bin number is posted adjacent each menu item to guide you to a perfect wine pairing.
After settling-in at a booth, we were parched from the road trip, so I ordered a cold draft. The beer is brewed specifically for Cooper’s Hawk, and it was a fine ale.
After cruising through the menu, I decided on the crab and lobster bisque and the shaved Brussels sprout salad. The bisque was loaded with crab and lobster and a perfect choice. The salad was unusual in that the sprouts were raw. Regardless, the citrus dressing combined with shredded parmesan made it a palette-pleaser.
Others ordered flatbreads and all were quite satisfied.
Stackner Caberet
Milwaukee Repertory Theater history dates to the 1950’s when the Fred Miller Theater opened. It was named after the then president of Miller brewing Co.
Today, the Baker Theater Complex houses three venues including the Stackner Cabaret, which is also a restaurant. So, off we went for dinner and a show
The menu was more than adequate, and I ordered chili-rubbed salmon. Meanwhile, Gayle, my wife, had buttermilk-crusted chicken fingers. Then we prepared for an evening of entertainment from John-Mark McGaha who provided a musical history of Nat King Cole.
Next day, museums.
Grohmann Museum
This fabulous museum is part of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, where I taught evening classes in the early ‘70’s. It’s named after Dr. Eckhart Grohmann and is a combination of faculty offices, classrooms, and art gallery. Dr. Grohmann’s has a spectacular office on the roof, which is also a garden with sculptures of various workers doing their thing.
The museum feature’s Grohmann’s vast “Man at Work” collection and has over 900 works dating back to 1580. He became infatuated with workers while growing up in Germany.
Harley-Davidson Museum
In 1903, William Harley and three Davidson brothers founded the Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Company. 119 years later this iconic company remains the world leader in motorcycle production with over 190,000 units, annually.
This museum is the land of ten-thousand motorcycles with at least one model from every year of operation. There are also collector items, like Elvis Presley’s and other rich and famous bikes.
The “serial number 1” bike is also on display. It had to be pedaled until the engine compression built to the level of where it would fire.
But before the tour, we had to sample the goods at the Motor Restaurant and Bar on the museum campus. We selected a table overlooking the Milwaukee River, and perused the menu while ordering a bloody Mary with a Spotted Cow (New Glarus Brewing Co.) chaser. It was a great start, and that BM also went really well with some original fried Wisconsin cheese curds.
Being a blustery day, a grilled cheese sandwich sounded good, and the menu brought one forth. The Motor’s grilled cheese has four cheeses, but you must add tomato and onion to make it complete. It was gooey, wonderful, and nicely complimented a cup of tomato bisque.
Milwaukee has many treasures to explore and lots of history. It’s always good to go back. But more adventures await.