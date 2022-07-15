I’ve written previously about a bunch of guys from the small burg of Dunkirk, Indiana, where half the town is in Blackford County and the other half in Jay County.
Nine of these guys entered the first grade together and have remained friends since. Their mutual quest has been to locate the best of Indiana’s own breaded pork tenderloin sandwich.
A couple years ago, four dudes ventured to Lake Country’s Sleepy Owl one cold December day. Invited by Jay Overmyer, whose father used to be the mayor of Dunkirk and now lives in North Webster, these guys made the two-hour journey to sample the Owl’s monster tenderloins. That was my first introduction!
The next year, Chick Whitesell, one of the dudes that made the trip to the Owl, organized a group to meet at Pickles Lounge in Hartford City. I was invited, and no less than 21 guys showed-up. Most played basketball against each other when there were multiple local schools in both Jay and Blackford Counties (Now there’s only one high school in each county.)
It was fascinating to observe the camaraderie. And, all but one ordered
a tenderloin.
The Year of the Octogenarian
For those graduating from high school in 1960, this is the year most will turn 80. All of us hope that it’s merely a milestone and not a barrier!
Jay Overmyer is from the Dunkirk Class of ’60. This past week, he was surprised at the North Webster American Legion Post 253 for his 80th birthday.
The American Legion
The American Legion was established in 1919 when Congress listened to a group of war-weary WW I veterans and chartered the organization. Focused on service to veterans, servicemembers and communities, the legion has become one of the most influential nonprofit groups in America.
Today, membership is close to 2 million at more than 13,000 posts. Posts are organized into 55 departments: One for each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, France, Mexico and the Philippines.
Over the years, the legion has influenced social change, created hundreds of veteran benefits and developed important programs for youth. American Legion baseball is one of them. During my high school years at Concord, summer baseball was in the American Legion circuit. We were sponsored by the Bristol American Legion Post and played teams as far away as LaPorte and Angola.
The North Webster American Legion Post 253 was formed in 1965, and now supports a robust membership. Andrea Atkinson Overmyer, Jay’s wife, is a member as her father and five brothers served. Remembering “Saving Private Ryan”, where three of four brothers were killed in action, and a mission was formed to save the fourth, two of the brothers were not allowed to be deployed overseas for fear of depleting the family. That generation was truly the greatest! No generation since compares!
On this day, more than 50 guests showed-up to honor Jay. He was stunned when he walked into the room. Guests, including family from Alabama, immediately sprang into “Happy Birthday Jay”!
We sat with Curtis and his wife Doris, both originally from Nebraska, but now residing in Ligonier. Curtis is a Vietnam veteran and arrived in Vietnam a week after the Tet Offensive began. He “walked into a hell-hole” but survived! God bless these veterans!
Andrea put out a great spread for guests including cupcakes, cake, various goodies and trays of veggies and dip. Meanwhile, guys headed to the bar to load-up on pitchers of beer. A fun time was had by all!
American Legion Posts are safe havens for veterans and their families. Besides the North Webster Post, there’s also one in Syracuse. Both posts support biker rallies and other events to promote the posts. North Webster is open to the public, on occasion, and offers prime rib on the last Friday of each month. There is also a Tiki Bar.
These posts are hallowed grounds. In the North Webster Post, there are ceiling tiles with names of the local fallen. Very humbling!
Everyone should visit at least once.