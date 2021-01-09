I dodged a bullet when attending the Association for the Advancement of Automation Business Forum in Orlando back in mid-January of 2020. There were more than 500 attendees from all over the world and more than one had flu-like symptoms.
Thereafter, government overreach and continually changing mandates created chaos and changed the course of events in Lake Country and beyond. Besides canceled events, restaurants were one of the most severely strained businesses, especially the small mom and pop shops. When allowed to reopen under restrictive, unproven guidelines, many couldn’t make it. Closings include:
• Kelly Jae’s Café and Dandino’s Supper Club, Goshen
• Ortho City Brewery, Warsaw
• Odd Fellow Café and Coffee, Pierceton
• Main View Inn, a more than 70-year-old staple, North Manchester
• Moose Lake Village Café, LaOtto
• Paula’s on Main, one of our favorite lunch spots, Ft. Wayne
West Main Kitchen apparently is on their annual winter vacation. We hope they reopen in the spring.
Rua, Warsaw, has closed for dine-in but is offering take-out from 5 to 7:30 p.m. three days a week.
Beauty and the Bull Bar and Grill, Hackenberg Lake, suffered severe fire damage earlier in the year. Hopefully, this lake front venue will reopen.
Based on the myriad of business closings across the state, constituents are raising their voices! Let’s hope government listens.
GOING STRONG
West on Warren Gallery + Grill, Middlebury, has a new chef and reopened for lunch this summer with substantial outdoor seating.
Cerulean, Winona Lake, and Goshen Brewing Company, Goshen, installed heated outdoor igloos that seat six.
The Barbee Hotel Restaurant and Danny’s Sports Bar are maintaining regular hours. All the restaurant’s available seats were taken for their special New Year’s Eve menu.
Noa Noa Wood Grill and Sushi Bar is maintaining regular dinner hours. Landlock Seafood Company, their seafood market, has the best fresh fish in Lake Country.
One 10 West Main and El Mariachi in Albion are operating at regular hours and are enjoying constant business.
Besides Goshen Brewing, Hoplore Brewery, Leesburg, and Man Cave Brewery, Syracuse, are sustaining themselves.
2020 DISCOVERIES
Obscure places: Harry Stuff Brewing Company, Wawaka; The Hang Out Bar and Grill on Snow Lake, Fremont; Kathy’s Kitchen, Waterloo; Fingerhut Bakery Café, North Judson; White Oak Wine Café, Auburn and The Captain’s Cabin on Crooked Lake, Steuben County.
Further away, the 8Eleven Bistro in Purdue’s newly renovated Memorial Union Club is fabulous! The Farmhouse Restaurant at the Fair Oaks Farm campus is also worthy of a road trip.
2020 BEST
Place visited: Bayfield, Wisconsin, and the Old Rittenhouse Inn and Landmark Restaurant
Scenery: Lake of the Clouds, Michigan
New restaurant: 8Eleven Bistro.
Lake front venue: The new floating Tiki Bar at The Back Porch in Oakwood Resort.
Starter: The Pier and Back Porch chipotle cinnamon char tuna. I make a lunch out of this dish.
Salad: The fried Brussels sprout starter at One 10 West Main works perfect as a salad.
Soup: Louie’s soups at the Sleepy Owl Supper Club. His chicken Florentine is stellar.
South of the border: Authentic Columbian empanadas at Harry Stuff Brewing. They all pair-well with their great craft beers.
Entrees: Captain’s Cabin prime rib, but for seafood, the mussels served in your personal Dutch oven at 8Eleven are special.
Bowls: Oasis’ build-your-own, but the ramen bowl at Kyomi Japanese Cuisine, Syracuse, is outstanding.
Onion rings: Always a quest, and the winner is Kristy’s Hometown Bar and Grill, Akron.
Other bar food: The string fries at 8Eleven Bistro are addicting, but Chubbies Pub & Grub French fries are also worthy. Louie’s Bar and Grill’s bluegill fillets and frog legs are excellent.
Dessert: The key lime pie at The Captain’s Cabin is as good as any in Florida, and the Parker Grace Tea Room and Moose and Mollies, both in Roanoke, make desserts daily.
Craft beer: Man Cave Brewing’s Sandbar blonde
Most Bizarre: Whitefish livers, Gruenke’s Inn, Bayfield, Wisconsin
Wurst: Nuremburg brats from Himmel Haus, Elkhart
In spite of many obstacles, there has been much to be thankful for in 2020. Let’s take a look at 2021 next week.
Note:
A correction on the article about Roanoke last week: It’s called Moose and Mollies.
