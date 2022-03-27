Looking for those small moments of perfection

The Thalys fast speed train from Paris to Brussels wends its way through the greening northern fields of France.
Early morning sun skims the landscape. A light mist rises and softens the edges of small village houses and tall church spires that dot the countryside. As we watch the kilometers go by, my heart and mind recognize the changing architecture. We are now entering my birth country, where farmhouses lay low to the ground and where stepped gables top the brick townhouses. The land here lays flat with only rows of trees to break the monotony. As the train pulls into the Gare du Midi (South Station), I can feel the familiar tug in my body.
In the large station, my brother soon arrives and after big hugs (it’s been two and a half years since we last saw each other!), we take the metro to one of my favorite spots in the heart of the city, the Grand Place. This large mostly 17th century paved square is dominated by the town hall and surrounded by houses built for the craft guilds of the time. Even when the skies are gray, the decorative gold leaf accents on these old buildings make them shine. It’s here that I really feel my feet on the ground. I walk slowly around, my mind filled with so many memories of the countless times I’ve been here before with parents or friends. The air, the feel is so familiar.
Next, we take the metro to my brother’s apartment tucked under the eaves in a townhouse in another part of town. Skylights fill the space with light. My brother often finds interesting items at the flea market downtown and he lovingly and artistically arranges them around his apartment. But two items are headed for a collision course.
A heavy bronze statue of a torso made by his friend sits on an unsteady metal side table beside a colorful square ceramic plate. The arrangement is spot on. It’s a perfect combination of colors, textures and it is totally eye-pleasing. Jim lightly brushes by and the table sways, launching the torso against the plate which crashes to the floor.
Despite our dismay, my brother doesn’t seem worried; “I bought that plate for 1 Euro at the flea market. Don’t worry. And, anyways, my friend had been telling me for the last six months that the plate was at risk on that flimsy table but I thought those two pieces looked so good together, I just left them there to enjoy!”
I thought about this for a minute.
“Yes,” I said. “Sometimes one has to make sacrifices for those small moments of perfection.”
The more I thought about it, the more I saw the truth in that. Our day together with my brother was exactly that: a perfect, lovely day, with a pricey train ticket. Somewhere I learned this lesson that sometimes those small moments of perfection come at a cost. But the moment is all worth it. I’d rather sacrifice some things than miss those moments of intense perfection.
And I continue to look for them around every bend.
