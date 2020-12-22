MIDDLEBURY — LOOK Trailers officials announced Monday they will donate $30,000 on behalf of their employees to food banks in the five states they have factories to help those in need this holiday season.
“We know the holidays can be a difficult time for many and that’s especially true this year with the added challenges and pressures of the pandemic,” Matt Arnold, founder and CEO, said. “Our employees wanted to do something to directly help those struggling in our communities during this holiday season. These gifts are made possible because of the hard work and sacrifice of our employees.”
LOOK Trailers, an LGS company, is the largest enclosed cargo manufacturers in the nation, according to a news release from LOOK Trailer. The LGS family includes LOOK Trailers, Pace American, Cargo Express, Compass, Formula and Impact. LOOK Trailers corporate office is located in Middlebury.
The food banks that will receive donations include St. Mary’s Food Ban, Surprise, Arizona; Church Community Services, Elkhart; Middlebury Food Pantry, Middlebury; St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Mountain Top, Pennsylvania; Caritas of Waco, Waco, Texas; and Tabitha’s Way Local Food Pantry, Spanish Fork, Utah.
“We would like to take this time to recognize and thank all employees and volunteers currently on the front lines working to meet the basic needs of our most vulnerable community members,” Roger Garrett, LOOK Trailers operations director, said. “LOOK Trailers employees see firsthand how people are struggling and know how important the local food banks are. They hold deep appreciation and respect for the impact they have in helping those that need it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.