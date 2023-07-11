NAPPANEE — It was an emotional end to Nappanee’s Board of Works meeting Monday as Mayor Phil Jenkins read a letter from longtime Utility Superintendent Gale Gerber announcing his decision to retire at the end of the year.
In his letter, Gerber said since he turned 65 in April and with the loss of his twin brother in recent months, he realized he doesn’t have the energy he once had and “there’s a lot of living left to live in the next phase of my life — retirement.”
Gerber announced he’d be retiring Dec. 31.
He said, “During my tenure of 37 years with the city there’s been lots of highs and some lows.”
He wrote that he’s served under four mayors: Mayors Callander, Walters, Thompson and now Jenkins. He said former Clerk-Treasurer Kim Ingle taught him about the bookkeeping and utility management and he appreciates working with current Clerk Jeff Knight, too.
He said, “With several projects coming up it’s time for someone younger to step forward.”
He thanked his employees for all their work. He said, “It’s been a pleasure to call the city of Nappanee my career the last 37 years. It’s been an honor to learn and grow with this wonderful community. I look forward to the next six months spreading my knowledge to the next generation.”
An emotional Mayor Jenkins addressed Gerber saying, “Gale you’re the second longest active city employee. I know this isn’t easy for you. Thank you on behalf of the city. You would give the shirt off your back to anyone, and we appreciate it.”
The mayor invited others to share as he composed himself. Board member Wayne Scheumann, who was once park superintendent spoke about how Gale took most of the brunt of the jokes and “often unwarranted criticism and you handled it all pretty well. We do thank you for your time and effort and the time away from your family on the crazy hours you worked. Thanks for a great job, Gale.”
City Attorney Brian Hoffer said, “I might be the only person who remembers the day Gale was hired. Through it all, Gale, you’ve been a rock.”
Gerber struggled to control his emotions as he listened to these stories — some heartfelt and some funny. Jenkins commented the testament of loyalty Gerber’s 37 years of service has shown.
He said he appreciated the 5½ months of transition time Gerber gave the city and said they’d be celebrating his service at a later date.
They adjourned the meeting without approving the retirement and reconvened in order to do so. After some hesitation, Scheumann made the motion to “reluctantly accept” Gerber’s retirement.