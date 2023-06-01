GOSHEN — On May 24, Joyce Skinner, Entegra Coach and Jayco Motorized Customer Service division leader, was celebrated for her 32 years of service ahead of her official retirement on June 30.
The event took place at the Entegra Coach Homecoming, with nearly 500 owners, team members and supplier partners in attendance, a news release stated. The evening began with a happy hour and dinner, followed by a management presentation and celebration of Mrs. Skinner, before the night concluded with music and dancing.
“After 40 years in the RV industry, 32 of those with Jayco, I have made the decision to retire as of June 30th this year,” Skinner said. “This decision has not been an easy one; I have always loved my job and the opportunities it has afforded me over the years, but realize that I need to start checking the boxes on my bucket list while I am still able to do so.”
Jayco’s Motorized division is currently transitioning Joyce’s role to a veteran team of leaders across Customer Service. Jacob Shearer will become Director of Customer Service for Motorized. PJ Clanton will become Director of Technical Training. Motorized Factory Service is led by Royce Pletcher who joined the Jayco team in September as the Factory Service Manager.
“Congratulations to Joyce on a well-earned retirement,” stated Steve Claude, Vice President of Corporate Customer Service. “The love and dedication she has demonstrated to the motorized owners has set the foundation for how we do business. We wish her the very best as she completes her bucket-list in retirement with friends and family.”
Joyce spent her first 18 years with Jayco on the towables side of the business, with Starcraft RV. In 2010, she transitioned to the Entegra Coach brand and the following year became part of the newly formed Jayco motorhome division.
“Personally, I have so many wonderful memories of our times together, whether it was our first hello at a show, time spent together at a rally, dancing in the conga line at homecoming, or if you were just here for service, I will never forget you,” Skinner commented in a recent message to owners. “Some of you I only had contact with over the phone or through email but I want you to know, that regardless of what brought us together, I am thankful that our paths crossed. I hope that whatever it was I was able to help with, that I made a difference.”
