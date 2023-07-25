GOSHEN — There was a new winner of the Longest Apple Peeling Contest this year at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair. Patricia Hochstetler took the crown as a first-time apple peeling competitor, with a peel of 113 inches Tuesday.
“Winning feels unbelievable,” Hochstetler said. “I was shocked and surprised.”
Contestants get 30 minutes to peel their apples, with the winner having the longest peel that didn’t break.
John Supper received second place at 88½ inches, and the mother-daughter duo of Kathy and Stacey Thorpe took a tie for third place.
The Thorpes each had an apple peel at 81 inches, exactly the same length.
“Our favorite part is competing against each other,” Kathy said.
Kathy Thorpe has been a part of this competition for 25 years, and her daughter for 15 years.
Hochstetler has been wanting to compete, but hasn’t had the chance until this year, having been busy taking care of her children, parents, and aunt and putting them first. She has also been busy writing books.
“I just thought, this is the year I’m going to try it,” Hochstetler said.