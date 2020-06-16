GOSHEN — A long-vacant Wilden Avenue home previously deemed unsafe for human habitation by the city will soon be demolished following action by the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety Monday afternoon.
At the meeting, board members approved a request by Shannon Marks, legal compliance administrator for the city, to award a $12,600 contract to Jerry Reed Excavating of Mishawaka for demolition of the vacant home, at 217 W. Wilden Ave. Jerry Reed was the low bidder for the project.
Unsuccessful in their bids for the project were: John Ward Concrete Inc. of Osceola with a bid of $13,600; Advanced Excavating LLC of Goshen with a bid of $14,800; and B & E Excavating LLC of Nappanee with a bid of $17,250.
Work on the demolition project, which also includes a detached garage on the property, is to be completed by July 31.
According to Marks, the demolition work is being performed pursuant to a court order by Elkhart Superior Court 4 Judge Gretchen Lund back in February granting the city authority to take all necessary action to demolish the unsafe structures at the site.
Per the court order, all associated costs of the demolition will be assessed as a judgment against the real estate.
The requested contract was approved unanimously.
TREE REMOVAL
In related action, board members approved a second request by Marks authorizing a declaration of emergency for tree removal at the 217 W. Wilden Ave. site.
“Last week the storm that came through on Wednesday caused a large tree to blow over onto the front of the home. In order for the city to retire the water and sewer utilities, this tree first needs to be removed,” Marks said of the request. “The legal department has asked the demolition contractor to inspect the site and see if they are able to also remove the tree as part of the work. If he is able to do that work, the plan would be to amend the contract to add the additional work to that contract. If not, then the legal department will contact tree contractors to get quotes for removal of the tree and get that work done as soon as possible so we can get the utilities disconnected, and then Jerry Reed can move forward with the demolition.”
The request was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the promotion of William Miller from the rank of probationary patrol officer to the rank of patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department.
• Were notified that the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing will be closed to traffic from June 15 to June 19 for repairs. The detour route during the closure will be as follows: Blackport Drive to Monroe Street to U.S. 33 from the east, and Eighth Street to Madison Street to U.S. 33 from the west.
• Approved an agreement amendment with Cummins Crosspoint LLC to perform inspections and diagnostic testing on 25 city-owned generators for an additional two-year term at a cost of $10,891 per year, for a total contract price of $21,783.
• Approved a contract with Roberts Environmental Services LLC to provide quarterly ground water sampling, reporting and eventual well abandonment at the city’s North Water Plant, located at 308 N. Fifth St., at a cost not to exceed $15,850.
