GOSHEN — What makes a person stay in a traditionally low-paying education position for their entire career?
For Linda Gangloff, a paraprofessional for Goshen Community Schools for 32 years, it’s the relationships she developed with students.
“I never really thought about it until someone mentioned it,” she said. “As a para, you take on a totally different role than the classroom teacher.”
Slated for retirement this year, Gangloff actually got her degree in physical education, but at the time finding a PE job was difficult “because people didn’t leave those jobs.” When she first stuck her toe into the field, she had four children, and a daughter at Parkside Elementary School and three still at home.
“I just really like did it for the fact that I could take care of my kids’ needs and still make a little bit of money,” she said. “It never really occurred to me that it was a big deal. I knew what I was going to make and if I didn’t like it, I would have gone somewhere else.
“I didn’t really want to work in a factory, and I felt comfortable there — I went to college in education … Was it tough when I had four kids at home and I worked as a para and my husband had his job? As the kids grow and you grow, things just work out because you want them to work out.”
She stayed at Parkside for a time, then went on to West Goshen, then to Goshen Middle School and then on to the high school as her kids also aged.
“I like the subject matter at the high school and that always helps, but I just love the kids,” Gangloff said. “Once you get that trust from the kids, you get a lot out of them. I always pick chemistry and Algebra 2, the science-y areas. Not everyone can just go into a chemistry room and say, ‘Yeah I know what’s going on.’ Sometimes you have to learn right along with the kids if you’ve never done that before.’”
Relationships with special needs children were different from her expectations at a physical education teacher, but it was something Gangloff came to cherish.
“You can be a little bit more gentle, a little bit more supportive, because you only have one or two or three kids in there, not a whole class, and I think that’s where you build the relationships with those children and they really respond,” she said. “They want to do well. Special needs kids, they struggle. Once they trusted you, they knew they were going to get help. They’d come back and ask every year for help even though you may not have them in your class. It’s just a unique relationship that I think you build with these kids.”
In addition to that, Gangloff loved the staff she worked with as a paraprofessional.
“When you’re in a classroom with someone, you’re building relationships with the students and you’re also building relationships with the classroom teachers,” she said.
Her kids were in extracurriculars, too, and keeping the same schedule as them helped her to be able to attend those activities and retain a close relationship with them.
“All those little plays that they put on, those Christmas concerts they did, band and sports, I wanted to be a part of that still and this job allowed me to do that,” she added.
Gangloff’s resignation was acknowledged by Goshen Community Schools Superintendent Steve Hope at the Goshen Community Schools Board of Trustees during the May 9 board meeting.
Gangloff has been away from the school recovering from a knee surgery.
“When I left before I had my knee replaced, and I walked out that door, I did get a little emotional,” she said. “Even now, I thought about my very first job at Parkside. I’d go out there on recess duty and I’d kick the kickball as high as I could every day and all the boys would run out there and try to catch it. And then you move on to another school and meet more great kids and then you move on to another school.”
Her husband isn’t set to retire for a few more years, but after retirement, she hopes they’ll be able to travel and spend more time with their children. Her three daughters live nearby, but her son lives in North Carolina. Having the time to travel will make it easier for them to visit him.
“It’s been a fabulous ride,” she said.