NAPPANEE — The entertainment tent was packed with spectators supporting the 14 contestants for this year’s Miss Apple Blossom contest on opening night of the Nappanee Apple Festival Thursday.
At the end of the night, St. Mary’s College junior and NorthWood graduate Liliana Lomeli was crowned this year’s Miss Apple Blossom.
Liliana Oliva Lomeli is 20 years old and a Nappanee native. She was valedictorian of her graduating class at NorthWood High School, where she was also a three-sport athlete. She was also class president, co-founder of the Cultural Diversity Club and an Indiana Academic Super Bowl State champion.
Lomeli was an intern for the Nappanee Police Department and a part of the startup Moxie Entrepreneurship & Innovative Program. Through this program she developed Serenity — a mental health nonprofit organization that aims to provide peace to police officers. After graduating, Liliana was an AmeriCorps volunteer at the Boys & Girls Club of Nappanee where she completed 300 hours of volunteer time. At St. Mary’s, she’s majoring in Economics with a minor in Justice Studies. She’s vice president of the First Gen Family, treasurer of La Fuega and a member of St. Mary’s Investment Club and Student Diversity Board.
In her spare time she loves to volunteer, travel and advocate for humanitarian aid, particularly at the southern border. After completing her undergraduate degree at St. Mary’s she wants to pursue her master’s degree in nonprofit administration at Notre Dame and hopes to attend law school.
Each contestant was asked to write a 250-word essay on what it would mean to them to be a member of the queen’s court and what they were looking forward to at the festival and they were asked to read the essay during the contest.
Liliana read her essay, remembering her days “as a young citizen of Nappanee, I can’t help but reflect on all the people who had a lasting impact on the person I’ve become today. My fondest memories growing up in Nappanee was being a member of the Nappanee Boys and Girls Club. There I was introduced to organized sports, clubs, church groups and educational field trips enable me to learn the important values of leadership, community and compassion.
“At the Boys and Girls Club I was able to laugh, learn and grow in an environment designed just for that. The motto of the Boys and Girls Club states ‘great futures start here’ and my great future started at the Nappanee Boys and Girls Club because of the influence and relationships I was able to build with others.
“As a member of the Apple Blossom court and a former member of the Boys and Girls Club I’m here today to show others that great futures start with community and I’m blessed my community is the people of Nappanee who’ve supported me throughout my success.”
Liliana said, “Leadership in my eyes is not determined by how many follow you but by how many people you’ve positively impacted throughout your life. Leadership and service made me the person I am today.”
She said she was a volunteer paralegal at La Casa de Armistad. The leadership and service skills she was able to obtain, Lomeli said, would make her a good court member. She thinks the memories and relationships she has will enable her to represent the community well.
“I can’t wait to see the kids gathered at Grandpa Cratchett’s, hear the roar of the fighter jets at the start of the parade, the smell of apple dumplings and apple butter and witness the awe of others as they see the 7-foot apple pie. But I’m mostly looking forward to spending time with my community — Nappanee — the community that built me.”
Later during on-stage questioning, contestants pulled a question from a bowl. Lomeli’s question was “What is the most important quality to have in order to be successful?”
She responded, “I believe the most important quality to have in order to be successful is remembering those who came before you and helped you — teachers, parents, staff members of the Boys and Girls Club.”
PEOPLE’S CHOICE & RUNNERS UP
The contest has an optional People’s Choice Award where $1 equals one vote for the contestants. The winner of this year’s People’s Choice Award was Abigail Miller, who is 17 and a senior at NorthWood High School.
Miller shared what it meant to be the People’s Choice Award winner, “It means that I’m still able to represent my community well and help Lili with whatever she needs and set a good example.”
The People’s Choice winner receives a cash award.
The second runner up was Paige Jacobs, 17 and a senior at NorthWood High School. She’ll receive a $500 scholarship.
The first runner up was Jessie Price, 16 and a junior at NorthWood High School. Price plays volleyball, competes on both the English and social studies academic teams and runs track. In the event the queen cannot fulfill her duties, Jessie as first runner up would assume that duty. She’ll receive a $750 scholarship.
The queen receives $1,000 scholarship. In addition to scholarship money, the queen and runners up receive a variety of gift certificates and prizes from local businesses.
After being crowned, Lomeli shared her feelings. “Honestly it means so much — as a Nappanee native to have the backing of my community. I can be an emblem of Nappanee and share what this community means to me.”
She added, “It’s extra special as a Latina living in a small town and being a minority. To get this at the start of Hispanic Heritage Month is special and it’s because of the hard work of my father who came to this country at 13 with a third-grade education. My mom is from Bremen. They work hard for their family.”
Lomeli said she was looking forward to representing the community.