GOSHEN — Local residents interested in learning more about the benefits of electric vehicles will get their chance in October.
During Monday's Board of Public Works and Safety meeting, board members approved a request by Aaron Sawatsky-Kingsley, director of the city’s Department of Environmental Resilience, to reserve a section of the city’s Parking Lot D, located just south of Goshen City Hall, for an upcoming Electric Vehicle Ride & Drive event planned for Oct. 2.
According to Sawatsky-Kingsley, the department will host the event in partnership with the Michiana Area Council of Governments, as well as a number of local businesses and organizations.
“The Electric Vehicle Ride & Drive event, part of National Drive Electric Week, will educate the public about the benefits of electric vehicles and provide an opportunity to test drive or ride as a passenger in currently available plug-in hybrid and all-electric vehicles,” Sawatsky-Kingsley said of the event. “Local electric vehicle owners will be welcomed to display their vehicles and speak with the public about their experience. Local and regional dealers will provide vehicles for test drives and will manage the driver’s license requirement and liability through their own waivers.”
Staffing for the event will be provided by the city, MACOG and South Shore Clean Cities, a Department of Energy Clean Cities program whose goal is to reduce dependence on petroleum in the transportation sector.
Referencing the COVID-19 pandemic, Sawatsky-Kingsley acknowledged that the event may need to be canceled depending on what the COVID-19 conditions are in October. However, he noted that he would at least like to begin preparations in hopes that the event is eventually allowed to proceed.
“We’re hosting this event with MACOG, recognizing that we may need to cancel it because of COVID. So, there are some provisions being made for that,” he told the board. “But, at this point, we’d like to go ahead and begin making the plans for the event.”
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who also holds a seat on the board, noted that he would be fine with allowing the event to proceed subject to an approved COVID-19 plan issued by the Elkhart County Health Department.
“I know we’ve kind of held back on some events, but I think from here on out, just any event we’re looking at in the future, we should just tie it to a COVID-19 plan by the health officer,” Stutsman said of the situation.
The remainder of the board’s members agreed, and a motion to approve the parking lot reservation was passed unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a request by the Elkhart County Highway Department for permission to close the Monroe Street bridge over Rock Run Creek on Aug. 10 for maintenance, which will consist of sealing the concrete bridge deck. During the closure, traffic will be diverted at Logan Street and Blackport Drive, with advance warning signs to be placed at the U.S. 33/Monroe Street intersection.
• Approved a request by Jesse Sensenig, owner of Goshen Brewing Co., to utilize a portion of the parking lot behind Interra Credit Union from 6 a.m. to midnight Sept. 6 for a socially distanced outdoor concert.
• Approved a $19,989 contract with Progressive AE to prepare a traffic study to be used as a basis for potential improvements, such as dedicated pedestrian and cycling lanes, along Lincoln Avenue between Indiana Avenue and Eighth Street.
• Approved a $12,000 contract with Lacy Construction Group Inc. to seal the deck at Goshen City Hall.
• Approved a $65,000 donation to the Economic Development Corp. of Elkhart County for 2020.
• Approved a $75,000 donation to the Goshen Theater for 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.