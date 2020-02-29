NAPPANEE — After serving the Nappanee community as library director for more than 10 years, Lissa Krull is moving on. Krull has accepted a position with Midwest Collaborative for Library Services as a library strategist.
Midwest Collaborative is located in Lansing, Michigan, but serves Indiana as well as Michigan and all sorts of libraries. She’ll mainly telecommute, but will also travel to work at other libraries.
Krull said her new position was something, “I thought I could do in my retirement. I thought I’d retire from here in 10-15 years, but when someone offers you that position now — I felt I had to take it.”
Krull admitted as a working mom, “It’s been eye-opening how much my kids need me at this age.”
Krull and her husband Shawn, a sixth-generation Milford farmer, have three children — 15-year-old Arrington, 14-year-old Charlie and 12-year-old Emerson. She added they may only have a couple of years left with their oldest at home, “So I want to be more than a mom chauffeur.”
LEADERSHIP APPRECIATED
Patron and volunteer Rocki Stillson said that under Krull’s leadership the library has evolved and stayed connected with the community’s youth.
“I truly enjoyed working with Lissa over the years,” she said. “The library is such an important part of our community and I’m grateful that Lissa brought her creative and enthusiastic energy to our library.”
“She empowered her staff and so many volunteers to use their talents and passions so that they could offer so many incredible programs. And maybe most importantly, she helped preserve our heritage but also evolved our library as the changing world will demand of all libraries,” Stillson said.
“I hear so often from middle-aged adults how they remember my Grandma Culp reading to them at the library when she was director. The kids of Nappanee today will have so many cool memories of what they did at the library, from Lego Club to making crafts, from Pinterest or playing Rock Band. Lissa has really pushed the programming to the next level with something for everyone — groups on cooking to business, painting to history, job hunters to creators and puzzlers. She has done a great job evolving the library into a social space for learning, making and meeting,” Stillson shared.
Library Board of Trustees vice president Brad Newcomer was president when Lissa was hired. He said, “Lissa has brought a new level of professionalism, leadership and innovation to the library. During her tenure she ensured all the past and present school yearbooks and issues of the Nappanee Advance News are digitized allowing better access. Her IT skills have led the library to the latest technologies allowing patrons access to the library and the worldwide web,” he said. “Probably most importantly she’s given us a clear vision of the future for the library and the Evelyn Culp historical center.”
Newcomer served the library board for 16 years and after stepping down, he was asked to return. He said Krull “really brought the library to the board members in a more personal way.”
He said she kept the board abreast of what was happening and asked their opinions and mentioned the innovative things she did with the staff, giving them confidence to try new things.
He recalled when they hired Krull that she said she might stay three to five years, so they’re thankful for the 10 years she remained.
“She had all the experience and checked off all the boxes you’d want when looking for a director,” he said. “So, to have her be next door too we were very, very fortunate to be able to have her leadership.”
Aside from Newcomer other board members include Julie Dykstra as board president, John Leavitt as treasurer, Randy Cripe as secretary, Tonya Beehler, Lindsay London and Keith Schwartz. Krull mentioned that Schwartz is Amish and she said, “I really like that the board represents the community. I felt that was very important and I’m proud to say I believe all of our service areas are represented.”
MILFORD ROOTS
Prior to becoming Nappanee’s library director, Krull was director of the Milford Public Library for six years right out of college. She also worked at the state library as a consultant for public libraries and worked for the St. Joseph County Public Library in public relations. She started in Nappanee in June of 2009 and said the most stimulating or surprising thing to her was how committed the community is to the library.
“I knew people loved the library,” she said. “I didn’t realize quite how much.”
She said it’s always been very important to her to seek out people’s opinions.
“It’s made my job easier. People have been telling us what they wanted and needed,” she said.
Krull said what was challenging, although fun, was the museum part of the library. She said she had museum experience, having worked in the Indianapolis Children’s Museum while in college, but it’s different to have a museum integrated into the library.
“Very few libraries have a museum entity to it,” she said.
There are 30,000 items in the museum collection and while most of it has moved to the Nappanee Center, the library staff still oversees the collection.
Krull said they’re currently working on digitization of the newspapers. “We’re taking that to the next level and should be completed shortly.”
SUCCESS STORIES/CHANGES
When asked to share her success stories, Krull was quick to say they were “more of a team effort” and spoke of some of the things the library’s staff implemented to improve communication and training.
“We cross-trained everyone here. Everyone works a desk because good service to our patrons is the most important,” she said.
The director said they’ve implemented a lot of training programs and now have a library training position. Martha Owens is the library skills trainer, as well as the Heritage Collection manager, and the staff is trained on a different subject each month.
Another highlight for her was creating joint partnerships, like partnering with the city government to bring more parking to downtown.
Aside from the city, the library has also partnered with the Boys & Girls Club and Family Christian Development Center. These partnerships, “allowed us to do some things none of us could have done alone to make our community a better place.”
She shared one “fun thing” has been the summer lunch partnership with FCDC over the last three years. The first year of the program, library staff tried to teach kids to make lunches, like a life skills class, before the adoption of the backpack program and Cultivate Culinary’s inclusion.
“Now it’s grab and go,” Krull said. “We give out upwards of 50 lunches a day.”
“We’ve done things most libraries don’t do, but who else would? Just because a project is not typically associated with the library doesn’t mean we shouldn’t work together to get it done,” she said.
Even though it was eventually dismissed — the petition drive was short by 17 signatures — Krull said being asked by residents of Locke Township to be brought into the library service “was big. I’d never done anything like that before. And it really does show you how passionate people are about having a library,” she said.
Going fine free was a big change. Krull said the library went fine free in 2012.
“It really helped our customer service,” she said.
Doing so didn’t cause the library to lose much revenue, according to Krull, and she said what they gained in happy people had much more value. She said it wasn’t comfortable for the staff to have to ask for overdue fines. The fines have been replaced with an automated system that calls patrons to remind them about returning materials.
“Our return rate is phenomenal,” she said.
GREAT STAFF
“We have such a happy staff and all the staff is on at least one committee. We call them library specialists. No one is ‘just a clerk.’ We empower them to exceed expectations when they come here,” she said.
“I’ve really enjoyed my time here. This was a bucket list item for me, I never thought I’d go back to director again, but this library had it all — funding, great staff and a great community — the perfect trifecta. I don’t think it gets any better, and I’m honored to be a part of the library history here.”
Krull’s last day at the Nappanee Public Library will be Saturday, today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.