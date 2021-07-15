I had one of those days the other day where literal obstacles were placed in my way when I was trying to get places.
I’m betting you’ve been there, too.
I was trying to get to Nappanee for a meeting I had scheduled and I had a fleeting thought that I should take the county roads, but I shook it off and took the state roads. I turned onto US 6 from State Road 15 and came to a standstill right afterwards.
There were stopped semi-trucks ahead, so it was hard to see around them to figure out what was going on but I did see a’ roadwork ahead’ sign. I thought it would be just a few minutes so I took a deep breath and called up some patience.
After almost ten minutes, which in reality was probably six or seven, with traffic backed up behind me and nothing moving in either direction, I did the same as the car in front of me and pulled out of the line of stopped traffic, turned around in the gas station parking lot and headed back a couple of miles to take County Road 50 into Nappanee.
The person I was meeting with said, ‘You just made it’ as I arrived with one minute to spare before our appointment.
As frustrating as the roadwork was what I was more frustrated by was the fact that I had to backtrack and ended up doing what I initially thought I should do! So I vowed to take a different route home but found myself back on US 6. Luckily, I caught myself before I got into the construction zone and cut over to County Road 11 then County Road 50.
When I reached the intersection of County Road 50 and State Road 15 I could’ve cut straight over on County Road 50 to get near my New Paris home, but no — I decided to take my usual route and turned onto State Road 15 and headed north. I got down to my intersection and it was blocked by a stopped train.
Seriously? Well, surely the main intersection into New Paris wouldn’t be blocked too, right? Wrong. So now my choices were go back four miles to County Road 50 where the tracks were open or continue north on State Road 15 to the next intersection.
It didn’t make sense to me to go back so I went forward and discovered two-three more crossings were blocked by the same stopped train! At the last crossing I saw a lot of workers and some police cars, so obviously there was an issue causing the train to be stopped spanning three to four miles.
Again, I was more frustrated by the knowledge that I’d be backtracking now six or seven miles when I could’ve just crossed the tracks at County Road 50 in the first place 15 minutes earlier!
It was a reminder that every choice we make does have consequences. It was also definitely a day of “You can’t get there from here” feelings.
I used to encounter that a lot when I used my Garmin as my GPS (Global Positioning System). My Garmin wasn’t as current or real time as my phone’s GPS so when I ran into roads that were closed for construction on my route and tried to get around it, the Garmin voice consistently kept trying to get me back on that road. The ‘recalculating’ kept recalculating back and since I am admittedly directionally challenged I would yell back at my Garmin ‘person’ “I can’t get there from here!”
Eventually after driving several more miles out of my way the Garmin would catch up, figure it out and get me on a different route to my destination. How did I ever manage before GPS, you wonder? With detailed written directions and taking trial runs if I had to be somewhere out of the area for an important event.
The fact that I had to backtrack several miles twice in one day for different reasons wasn’t the end of the world. It didn’t create any additional problems for me. I made it to my appointment on time and I eventually got home.
Like I said, I think my biggest frustration was ignoring those fleeting thoughts that would’ve allowed me to avoid the frustration in the first place. I’ve learned (for the most part) to listen to my gut in some situations—to those insistent nudges that try to steer us to do something different.
I guess I should start listening to those whispers as well!
