NEW PARIS — World Missionary Press Inc. has completed 58 years of producing Scripture booklets, Bible study booklets, salvation coloring books and New Testaments for distribution in 210 countries.
During that time, booklets in 348 languages have been printed and sent free of charge to thousands of distributors worldwide.
An open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 will take place at WMP headquarters, 19168 C.R. 146 in New Paris. Equipment will be running and refreshments served. (The last tour begins at 3:40 p.m. Tours will begin in the new property with parking near the railroad.) Newly acquired equipment and building improvements have increased production capacity, WMP officials said.
The 58th anniversary celebration carry-in dinner is scheduled for Oct. 19 at Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway (U.S. 33) in Goshen. Reservations should be called in to 574-831-2111, ext. 245. Doors open at 5 p.m. Special music begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the dinner at 6 p.m.
Main speaker Israel Collado serves as regional director for Latin America with Every Home for Christ. A field flash report will be given by Diane Studer, founder and executive director of Soles For Jesus. Special music will feature Fairfield High School’s Advanced Chorale directed by Benjamin Kambs.
World Missionary Press Inc. has been producing an average of more than 6 million Scripture booklets, Bible study booklets, salvation coloring books and New Testaments per month, all for free distribution around the world. The work is encouraged by help given by more than 700 volunteers from 100-plus churches, WMP officials said.
