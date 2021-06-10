Woolly Aphids resemble tiny cotton balls

While enjoying some time outdoors this weekend, I noticed small white cottony balls of fluff randomly drifting across the backyard.
Too small to be seeds from a cottonwood tree, I was even more curious when I saw one turn midair towards a plant leaf, land on it, and then begin to crawl towards the stalk!
I was able to capture a couple of these fuzz balls and saw a tiny, dark colored insect body under the white fuzz. I sent photos of the mystery insect to Cliff Sadof, a Purdue Extension Entomologist who specializes in insects of ornamental plants, who identified this as a woolly aphid.
I have seen woolly aphids before, hanging on the bottom side of branches of various plants, with long trailing cotton-like fuzz hanging down, but never in this context. Often, these aphids found in groups together, hanging from the bottom side of small branches, sucking sap from plants.
They can be seen feeding on foliage, buds, twigs and branches, bark, and even the roots. On rare occasions there may be enough to cause some damage to a plant. Damage may take the form of twisted and curled leaves, yellowing foliage, poor plant growth, branch dieback, or the development of cankers and galls on limbs or roots.
The white “fuzz” is actually a waxy substance the aphid secretes to protect themselves from other insects that may prey upon them. As the aphids feed, they sometimes pass sap through their bodies.
This sap, known as honeydew, is sticky and can accumulate on leaves, branches and objects like park benches and decks below the affected branches.
In addition, the honeydew is a food source for a fungus, called sooty mold, which turns the sticky honeydew into a black, sticky mess that resembles soot. Though the sooty mold rarely causes problems for the plant, it can be very annoying and difficult to wash off a newly washed car.
Woolly aphids rarely do enough damage to warrant treatment on a plant. Predators like lady beetles, lacewings, and parasitic wasps do a great job keeping them in check.
If needed, you can spot treat woolly aphids with insecticidal soaps or neem oil, or prune out severely damaged branches. Taller trees will require you to hire a professional with the equipment necessary to treat out of reach areas.
