Volunteer Don Showalter, Goshen, gave an enthusiastic “thumbs up” when asked how Goshen First United Methodist Church’s Thanksgiving dinner event was going as the event got underway late Thursday morning.
“I’m having a great time,” he said.
Now in its 30th year, and its second during the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event was again drive-thru and carry out only. Volunteers were on hand at the church before 11 a.m. to help prepare an estimated 500 meals of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and pumpkin pie. An estimated 60 to 70 volunteers took part, including those who cooked at home.
“We’re waiting for people to start to show up,” coordinator Chris Haimes said around 11 a.m.
Greg Robbins also helped coordinate the event.
“It just started as an outreach from Sunday School class, for anyone who couldn’t afford a Thanksgiving meal or had a place to go,” Robbins said about the history of the event.
Donald LeBeau, of Goshen, said he takes part in the event most years.
“It’s a shame we can’t all sit down and eat, but I understand,” he said. “It’s really nice that the church can do this every year.”
Robbins said that people in the community have told the church they like have having a place to go for Thanksgiving, including seniors who don’t want to cook a big meal or be alone for the holiday. He added that they they eventually hope to get back to the “whole dinner experience.”
“That’s what we’re hoping to get back to,” he said, describing the event as traditionally being one of “wonderful fellowship.”
Sister Newbold and Sister Baylock, both of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, were also volunteers.
“It’s fun,” Sister Newbold said. “We were looking for opportunities to serve the community and we just kind of stumbled upon it.”
Colton Geiger Anderson, Goshen, volunteered at the event for the first time.
“It’s a challenge from God, just to help out,” he said.
