An Elkhart woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of her husband during an altercation in Elkhart early Saturday morning.
According to Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker, Elkhart County police responded to an emergency dispatch at 5:30 a.m. Saturday regarding a stabbing that had occurred in the 300 block of West Jefferson Street, Elkhart.
Upon arrival, officers reported finding Jimmie Gillam, 33, of Elkhart, seriously injured. Gillam was transported to Elkhart General Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was then contacted and took over the scene. During the investigation, numerous witnesses were identified and interviewed, leading detectives to believe that Gillam’s wife, Knesha Carruthers, 33, of Elkhart, was responsible for his death, Becker explained.
According to Becker, Carruthers was arrested mid-day Saturday for Gilliam’s murder and a probable cause review was held Monday, at which time a judicial officer found probable cause for her arrest. Becker noted that charges are expected to be filed Wednesday and an initial hearing is expected to be held Thursday in Elkhart Circuit Court.
The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825 or 574-296-1888.
