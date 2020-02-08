GOSHEN — Pretend wizards of all ages gathered Thursday at Fables Books to celebrate the sixth annual Bloomsbury Publishing Harry Potter Book Night.
The purpose of the night was to celebrate the series of Harry Potter books written by J.K. Rowling. Attendees tested their knowledge, skills and spellwork with games, crafts and costume contests. The event was free and open to people of all ages. Fables Books is located at 215 S. Main St.
