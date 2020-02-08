GOSHEN — Pretend wizards of all ages gathered Thursday at Fables Books to celebrate the sixth annual Bloomsbury Publishing Harry Potter Book Night.

The purpose of the night was to celebrate the series of Harry Potter books written by J.K. Rowling. Attendees tested their knowledge, skills and spellwork with games, crafts and costume contests. The event was free and open to people of all ages. Fables Books is located at 215 S. Main St.

Joseph Weiser is a photojournalist for The Goshen News. Contact him at joseph.weiser@goshennews.com or at 574-533-2151, ext. 328.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you