ELKHART—On Wednesday, Wisconsin-based Placon held a grand opening celebration, launching production at their newly expanded Elkhart facility located at 2901 Oakland Ave.
At the cost of $15 million, the addition was designed to double production capacity, with plans to create jobs, along with adding additional machinery.
“This year we’ve added roughly 10 positions and that will continue (adding more) in the next few years,” General Manager Mike Nielsen said.
According to a press release, the addition houses manufacturing of custom plastic packaging for the medical device and healthcare industries. Thermoforming, BargerGard® protective products, inline flexographic lid printing, die cutting and lift labels are just a few of the operations that are performed at the location.
“We have built the most knowledgeable sales force in North America and have increased sales year after year in this market,” said Dan Mohs, Chairman and CEO. “We wanted to lean into the growth and this investment will allow us to provide our customers best in class service and quality with twice the capacity.”
The new addition doubles the thermoforming and cleanroom capacity at the Elkhart location.
“Medical packaging customers demand precise, custom sterile packaging,” said Nielsen. “With the additional manufacturing capacity and our years of medical expertise, we help our customers navigate the complex validation process and get products to market faster.”
The expansion increases warehousing and office spaces, the release said. An innovation center was also created to increase speed to market and enhance project collaboration.
To learn more contact Placon by phone at 800-541-1535 or visit www.placon.com/medical.
