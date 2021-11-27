Winter Weather Advisory in effect

The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana has issued a winter weather advisory for Elkhart and surrounding counties, effective until 10 a.m. Sunday.
Plan on slippery road conditions, with mixed precipitation expected, the advisory stated. Total snow accumulations will be less than one inch, with ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Mainly rain is expected Saturday afternoon, but snow and sleet will mix in at times. Light freezing rain and drizzle will be possible this evening and overnight causing hazardous driving conditions.
