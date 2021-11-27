Winter Weather Advisory in effect

MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Susan J. Yoder, 52, Middlebury, died at 2:19 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 27, at Elkhart General Hospital, following a brief illness. She was born Oct. 19, 1969, in LaGrange County, to John and Edna (Schlabach) Mast. On June 16, 1988, in Topeka, she married Jerry Yoder, he survive…