Wife appears in court charged in husband's death

GOSHEN — The legal process is now underway for an Elkhart woman accused of stabbing and killing her husband last weekend.
Knesha Carruthers, 33, appeared for an initial hearing to hear the murder charge against her in Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday.
Judge Michael Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Carruthers’ behalf and scheduled Nov. 4 as the date for her trial. Carruthers also said her family is working to hire a private attorney for her case.
Carruthers allegedly stabbed her husband, Jimmie Lee Gillam, 33, in the chest during a fight or a dispute at their home, 321 W. Jefferson St., early Saturday morning, July 27. Police responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m., according to the probable cause affidavit in the case.
During interviews with detectives, Carruthers and witnesses described how she, Gillam and a few other people had been drinking on the enclosed back porch of the house throughout the night. Carruthers, who said she had drank about a pint of vodka and orange juice, indicated Gillam punched her in the head during the get-together. She said she then went back into the house, grabbed a knife from the kitchen, Gillam came toward her, and she stabbed him, the affidavit shows. Carruthers also said she didn’t call 911.
One witness told a detective Carruthers tried to verbally provoke Gillam, and then slapped him and he slapped her back. According to the affidavit, the witness said Carruthers went inside for several minutes, returned with a knife and stabbed Gillam at the threshold of the porch’s exterior door. She then locked the door on Gillam, the witness said in the affidavit. A second witness described Carruthers and Gillam as “tussling” when Gillam started bleeding.
Police found Gillam at the base of the house’s front steps, and evidence indicated he had moved from the back of the house to the front before collapsing, according to the affidavit.
He died after being taken to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment. A physician told a detective Gillam’s aorta was severed when his chest was cut, the affidavit shows.
Investigators later found the knife and blood evidence on it in a plastic container in the house’s laundry room, the affidavit shows.
Carruthers was arrested the morning Gillam was killed.
If convicted of murder, she faces a sentence that could range from 45 years to 65 years in prison.
MURDER TRIAL SET
The suspect in another murder case is expected to stand trial later this month.
Benford Davis, 51, Elkhart, appeared in Circuit Court for a hearing in his case. His attorney, Jeffrey Majerek, said they are ready to proceed with the jury trial, now scheduled to begin Aug. 26.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Don Pitzer also signaled readiness for trial. And Davis acknowledged he understood the date for the proceedings.
Davis is accused of killing his girlfriend, Sherry Houston, 58, by strangling her during a fight at her home along Prairie Street in Elkhart in March 2018, according to the probable cause affidavit in the case.
He allegedly fled the area and was located in Indianapolis. He was arrested and transported back to Elkhart County shortly after the murder case was filed.
