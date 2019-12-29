Many people not attuned to the nuances of drug addiction look at meth addicts and generate the same questions: How could someone ever become so addicted?
WHY DON'T THEY STOP?
In full, the answer is, of course, complicated.
But at its core, the explanation is simple: The drug makes people feel good — really good.
At first, that is.
“Meth tends to have a way of overwhelming your brain for its pleasure centers, that is methamphetamine tends to amplify the production of dopamine, and dopamine is the neurotransmitter, the brain chemical that generally gives you the experience of pleasure, whether it’s eating food, whether it’s sex, whether it’s exercise," said Matt Oliver, executive director of operations for Community Howard’s (in Howard County) outpatient Behavioral Health Services.
"Dopamine generally has a way of making you feel good, and so when you look at what meth does, it forces the brain to push out a lot of dopamine, just flood the brain with dopamine that’s unlike any other normal experience."
Off the bat, the body thinks: Wow, that was great.
But the brain soon changes the game.
Neurologically, the brain is soon told to reduce the level of dopamine it puts out, to suppress the amount of dopamine being produced — and it listens.
"So what your body then kind of experiences is a craving. It’s like, ‘I’m not getting the same amount of dopamine that I normally have,’ and so that’s what happens to trigger what you call that addiction, this initial kind of onslaught or swamping of the brain that overwhelms the brain, saying, ‘Wow, I love that positive euphoric feeling,’" noted Oliver.
"And then your body starts to shut down dopamine-producing cells, so that it can regulate. But that means that your body’s not getting all that it needs or wants, so it starts to crave it."
The feeling can't be captured through normal, everyday life, so addicts go back to the drug, again depressing the brain and reducing natural dopamine production to the point they become dependent on meth in an attempt to regulate their brain.
"And so when people start to get stuck on meth, they start to become overwhelmed by trying to find the drug, not attending to other kinds of activities that helps them maintain normal life, they may stop eating, they may neglect relationships, they may lose their jobs, they may engage in crime just so they can get access to that methamphetamine, because they’re trying to get back to normal," Oliver explained.
