It’s been an odd year.
Dry, then lots of rain in later June, then dry again, then another extended rainy period, and now going dry again. Keeping irrigation systems going is time consuming, and costs you money for energy and repairs.
Yet without the water, the crop yields can fall. So, when do you apply that final dose of water to your soybeans and corn?
First, I want to explain the term evapotranspiration, or ET for short. ET refers to the amount of water that both evaporates from the soil and passes through the crop into the air. Soybean plants showing their first yellow pod will have ET of one tenth of an inch per day for a day that reaches into the mid 80-degree temperatures. Corn at dent stage will have an ET of 0.14 inch per day for a day that reaches into the mid 80-degree temperatures.
Looked at another way, soybeans with their first yellow pods will use up about an inch of water in 10 days when the temperature is 80 degrees, while corn will use an inch of water in about 7 days at the dent stage.
Lyndon Kelley, our irrigation specialist for both Purdue and Michigan State and a farmer with plenty of irrigation experience, says the goal of the soybean irrigator should be to maintain at least 50 percent of the available soil water holding capacity for soybeans until most pods yellow.
Corn producers trying to maintain test weight in dry late summer conditions should maintain at least 50 percent of the available soil water holding capacity until the crop reaches black layer.
In most situations, minimal amounts of water are needed to achieve these goals. Kelley says in the last few weeks of the season, soybeans will use less than .04 inches per day, and corn less than .06 inches per day, allowing a half inch of rain or irrigation to last a week or more.
One simple method used to aid in late season decisions is to monitor soil moisture. A soil auger probe sample from 12 inches below the surface in the root zone should still have moisture present as indicated by a loose ball formed from the sandy loam soil. Soils that form a tight ball show an even higher soil moisture level that could carry a crop for a few more days.
While I am sure that many irrigators are tired from this long, drawn out watering season, just remember that August and September are the months that make or break the crop.
