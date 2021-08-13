I’m just finishing a book called “The Day the World Stopped Shopping” by J.B. MacKinnon.
The book is an attempt to understand the complex connection between consumerism and climate change, and what would happen if – somehow – people dramatically reduced buying things. The book is remarkably researched; the author goes into deep detail, finding links between blue jeans and air conditioning, advertising and alienation, cooking and community.
MacKinnon is working from the science that greenhouse gas emissions – like carbon dioxide and methane – are by-products of our highly consumer and materialist global economy. Put more bluntly, our easy manufacture and purchase of new things – all kinds of things – is the cause of climate change.
These are not original ideas to MacKinnon. Yet what is original is his dogged digging to discover what life might be like in a post-consumer society. He follows leads around the world, from Finland to the Kalahari Desert, from California to Bangladesh.
In the end, MacKinnon arrives on a Japanese island where the economy has been tanking for 30 years, the population reduced by half, and abandoned buildings are falling to the ground. If it sounds post-apocalyptic, that’s because in many ways it is.
Life is not easy on this island, but its not altogether hard, either. People help each other, they grow much of their own food, they pay for medical care, they celebrate with rice alcohol which they brew themselves. And the natural beauty of the island is recovering, marine and land-based wildlife are returning, trees and forests are growing again.
In the wake of this week’s report from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, I’m thinking hard about the world which we are creating right now. The report says that there is no doubt that human-produced greenhouse gas emissions are the cause of climate change.
It says that the best we can hope for at this point are temperature rises close to the Paris Agreement targets between 1.5 C and 2.0 C (which is well warmer than we currently are), and which is only achievable if we do something quite radical, like dramatically reducing consumption tomorrow. Otherwise we are on trajectories that result in global temperature rises that approach 4-5 degrees C by the end of this century.
The report also says that the kinds of weather patterns we’re seeing now – like vicious pop-up storms with straight-line winds – are likely a result of the changing climate. The hotter it gets, the more of these patterns we’ll see.
We’ll also have drought and heatwaves and flooding and invasive insects. Maybe not all at once, or all the time, but with increasing frequency and greater volume. Our own Indiana Climate Change Impact Assessment from Purdue University has been projecting these dire scenarios.
As we clean up from this week’s storms – removing trees and limbs from streets, cars, houses – I’m thinking about all of these things. Many of us in Goshen have been affected by storm damage, some of us affected significantly. I’m thinking about what it means to prepare our city for the decades ahead. I’m wondering how cities and towns and nations beyond our own small city will prepare.
We have been taking steps in Goshen both to mitigate our emissions – to reduce them – and to adapt for climate changes which are increasingly inevitable. Yet I wonder how we can be more effective, and whether other groups of people around the world are asking similar questions. I’m wondering how we find the courage to trust what the science is telling us – to believe what our eyes are seeing.
I come back to trees. The IPCC report does as well: “Forests pull about 1/3 of all human caused carbon dioxide emissions from the atmosphere each year.”
Removing carbon through tree sequestration helps to turn the climate change dial down. This is really important. Trees cool urban settings, by as much as 7-15 degrees F. This is extremely important, since our urban centers (of all sizes) are projected to grow over the coming decades.
Trees capture stormwater. They even have the capacity to deflect storm damage, or to minimize it, even though they can also fall on valuable property. Research from Florida and the Carolinas shows that properly planted trees actually lessen hurricane damage to structures because of the way that they absorb and disperse wind energy before it can arrive at buildings.
Trees aren’t a panacea for climate change impacts, but they are something simple and effective which we can grow here in Goshen. One easy way to do this is by connecting with Trees For Goshen (TFG).
TFG is a non-profit organization which works with private property owners to plant trees in Goshen. To make a contribution for tree planting, or to request a tree, please visit treesforgoshen.org.
