GOSHEN — Plans to reconstruct and improve the West Jefferson Street corridor in downtown Goshen got an initial nod of approval from Goshen Redevelopment Commission members during their meeting Tuesday afternoon.
At the meeting, commission members approved a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, for permission to issue a request for proposals seeking professional services for the design of the West Jefferson Streetscape project, which is currently anticipated for construction in the spring of 2021.
Sailor noted that the project is currently included in the city’s Five-Year Capital Plan, and has an estimated construction cost of $500,000, while the cost for professional design services for the project is currently estimated to be about $100,000.
“The scope of the project consists of the reconstruction of West Jefferson from Main Street to Third Street utilizing block pavers to address stormwater restrictions,” Sailor said in introducing the request Tuesday. “A similar treatment has proven successful along Jefferson between Main and Fifth Street. The scope will also include sidewalk and streetscape improvements and will increase the amount of greenspace and improve the current parking configuration.”
In addition, Sailor noted that the project will also include replacement of the existing water and sewer utilities located along the corridor.
Asked if the planned streetscape project will likely help to attract new businesses to the corridor, Redevelopment Project Manager Becky Hutsell noted that there are currently a number of vacant properties located along West Jefferson that could very well benefit from the corridor’s reconstruction and improvement.
“So, there is a lot of opportunity for redevelopment. But right now, there are very poor sidewalks, and in a lot of spots you’re walking right through the roadway,” Hutsell said of the situation. “With all the improvements on the west side of Third Street, with The Hawks, and the pedestrian crossing there, this is the gap in there. So, our goal would be have people have a better pedestrian walkway through here, and then to bring more businesses to that corridor. It’s the one stretch that has not yet been improved, and there is definitely potential for redevelopment.”
With his request approved, Sailor indicated that the request for proposals for the corridor’s design will be issued immediately with receipt of all proposals due back to the commission by Sept. 25.
CHARGING STATION
Also Tuesday, commission members approved a request by Theresa Sailor, grant writer and educator with Goshen’s Department of Environmental Resilience, for permission to move forward with a plan to install a new electric vehicle quick-charging station in the old NIPSCO parking lot by Goshen Brewing Co. and Interra Credit Union. It will be the second such charging station installed in the downtown area, with the first having recently been installed at Goshen City Hall.
According to Sailor, the DER and Goshen Engineering Department are currently working with the Michiana Council of Governments on a grant opportunity to fund a public electric vehicle charging station in the NIPSCO parking lot, which would require the elimination of a total of three of the lot’s parking spots.
However, Sailor noted that the Goshen Redevelopment Commission currently owns the lot, and has a lease agreement with Interra Credit Union that restricts the designation of parking spaces.
“Interra has expressed their support of this project,” Sailor told the commission. “Environmental Resilience is requesting that Redevelopment allow an EV charging station be installed, which would include a revision of the lease agreement with Interra.”
Asked about the station’s proposed placement in the lot, Sailor noted that the goal is to place the charging station where the public can charge their vehicles while they shop, dine, conduct business, etc. She also noted that the requested charging station will be a “Level 2” station, which will allow a complete charge for most vehicles in two to three hours.
“The city currently has a ‘free’ public charging station located at City Hall and is a proponent of providing public access to charging stations to promote both early adoptions of electric vehicles as well as encouraging activity in the business district,” Sailor added of the proposal. “This location next to Interra and Goshen Brewing was selected because it is in close proximity to Ind. 15 and U.S. 33. It also provides a destination for shopping, recreation, and business, as well as being a part of an environmentally friendly complex.”
Sailor noted that electric car sales are poised to increase tenfold by 2025 and reach 55% of car sales worldwide by 2040, according to the latest report on electric cars from Bloomberg New Energy Finance.
“Goshen and most likely the other grantees would be providing free charging to the public for approximately two years to promote early adoption of electric vehicle technology,” she added of the plan, noting that the station will have the option to accept credit cards once the initial free charging window has expired. “All these details are still being discussed as the grant is being put together.”
The request to alter the parking lot lease agreement with Interra Credit Union was passed unanimously.
