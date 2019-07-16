Wawasee foundation receives $150,000 grant

SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation was presented with a $150,000 matching grant from the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation.
The funds will be used to further the WINS study, an initiative to provide a comprehensive analysis of the nutrient and sediment loads within the Wawasee watershed. The awarded grant was funded through Northeast Indiana Conservation Partnerships & Preservation. This donation covers approximately one-third of the needed funds to complete the three-year study, WAWC officials said.
“WACF is a forward-thinking organization working hard to make a positive impact on the natural resources in their community,” said Jody Kress, executive director, Indiana Natural Resources Foundation. “We believe supporting this groundbreaking study is in line with our mission of celebrating and preserving Indiana’s natural legacy and we hope that the community will stand beside us with matching funds.”
The WINS study was designed by Beth Morris and Dr. Joan Szynal, WACF board members, under the direction of Jerry Sweeten, professor emeritus of Environmental Studies at Manchester University. This landmark study will provide scientifically derived water quality data for each Lake Wawasee tributary and prioritize allocation of targeted restoration resources.
“We are excited to have the Natural Resources Foundation as a partner in this important study,” said Doug Yoder, WACF board chairman. “Their investment is the first step in ensuring we have scientifically sound data and analysis that we can use to make a real difference. It also allows us to continue our collaboration with Dr. Sweeten and his exemplary team. There is no doubt that the outcome from this research will protect and preserve our watershed for generations to come.”
The testing began in the spring of 2019 with over 2,000 samples planned to be analyzed each year.
WACF leaders will be sharing initial findings at their Annual Lake Celebration & Brunch July 27 at 10:30 a.m. The event is free to the community and all are welcome. To learn more about this study, visit www.WACF.com/water-quality/inlets-nutrient-study.
To make a donation towards the WINS study, visit www.WACF.com/support or call (574) 457-4549.
