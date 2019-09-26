SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation recently announced it has dedicated the Zimmerman Preserve, named in honor of supporters Chuck and Nancy Zimmerman.
The preserve, originally referred to as the Johnson Bay East Preserve, has been renamed in honor of Chuck Zimmerman’s grandparents, John and Marie Zimmerman. The property is located at the corner of East Wawasee Drive and Black Point Road. The ceremony took place Wednesday afternoon.
“This acquisition was key to fulfilling our mission of protecting and enhancing our watershed,” said Tom Yoder, WACF land acquisition chairman. “We are beyond grateful for the Zimmerman family support. While our work will never be done, this is a big leap forward in securing our water quality for generations to come.”
The significance of the 41-acre Zimmerman Preserve to the Wawasee area watershed cannot be overstated, Yoder said. WACF invested in this property in 2018 to preserve the wetland and best protect the watershed. Over the years, many wetlands along the nearby lakeshores have been filled or drained. With the acquisition, WACF will safeguard and improve the Zimmerman Preserve to enhance its purpose as a much-needed final filter, helping to stop unwanted nutrients from entering the lake, Yoder said.
Chuck Zimmerman shared, “Lake Wawasee and the surrounding area holds a special place in my heart. My grandparents, John and Marie Zimmerman, loved this community and it is a privilege to give back in a way that will help take care of such a precious resource."
