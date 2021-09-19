Watching for the season changes

As September unfolds, autumn announces itself.
My first inkling arrives on a morning walk with Stella. As we follow the sidewalk, an unexpected crunching sound arises. “I haven’t heard that in awhile,” I think.
And then I realize it’s the sound of dried leaves underfoot that have collected along the way. I look upwards and let my gaze follow the tree line. Just here and there, I start to see it: a slow and almost hidden blush of color in the leaves. There have also been mornings of cloudless blue skies and evenings of slightly cooler temperatures and days of wide open windows that all suggest that change is on the way.
As summer ends and autumn begins, I find myself ready for the turning of the seasons.
I follow the squirrels’ examples and release one last mad dash of energy before nature tones down and the temperature drops. It’s time to clean, to sort, to pare down so that the house and yard will be ready for the coming season. I wash windows, I can applesauce, I trim bushes and grasses. I sift through accumulated papers and let go of anything superfluous. I don’t need any extra baggage around. It’s time to go lean.
My plan for autumn is to move inward. After the long days of light when there seem to be endless hours to get things done, the daylight window is slowly shutting down. Earlier sunsets will find me at home, knitting or reading or making art.
My mind has a chance to refocus and reset. And my body is happy for some down time. When the seasons change, I always find it a good time to review my life journey: what is serving me well? What do I need to work on?
As I stack up the outdoor chairs and gather the walnut hulls, I’m also looking at accomplishments and unfinished business. What are some goals I can work on as the weather cools and the days shorten?
During the next month, pumpkins will decorate front stoops, green-leafed trees will magically transform into color, scarves and boots will pile in entryways and windows will close on the cold. In kitchens, the scent of comforting soups and casseroles will fill the air. In this part of the Midwest, autumn truly is one of the special times of the year.
As the days roll by, I try to savor each moment of change. Sometimes that means sitting on the front porch and listening to the last song of the katydids and cicadas; or taking an impromptu camping trip to a state park where the leaves are changing; or smelling the apple dumplings as they bake.
Wherever I am, it’s always good to pause and listen and look. If I don’t, I’ll miss out on this change of season and I’d rather take it all in.
