Watch for the birds on the beach this holiday weekend

CHICAGO — As birds are returning to area beaches along the Great Lakes to nest or rest during their migration, Audubon Great Lakes asks beachgoers to help make beaches safer for birds by avoiding their nesting/resting areas — and by encouraging people to #ShareTheShore and give birds at least 100 feet of distance.
“Share the Love, Share the Shore” is Audubon’s effort to protect federally and state-threatened shorebirds that depend on area beaches to nest successfully. Every May through August, vulnerable species like the Piping Plover raise chicks on the shores of the Great Lakes — and these chicks weigh less than a single scoop of ice cream.
“We know our communities love the beach — now it’s time to share the love with our beach birds by giving them the space they need to nest and raise their little chicks [and] rest and fuel up for their long migration,” said Glen Moss, president of Lake County Audubon Society working to protect piping plovers in Waukegan, Illinois, in a news release.
Birds such Piping Plovers can be found on area coasts and beaches throughout the summer. Both the eggs and chicks blend right in with the color of the sand, so it’s important that beachgoers pay close attention so as not to accidentally harm or disturb them.
Here are tips for making local beaches safer for birds:
• Give nesting birds at least 100 feet of distance if the space allows. Signs or people usually alert beachgoers to these areas, but many posting and fencing efforts may be delayed this season.
• If pets are permitted on beaches, keep them leashed and away from birds.
• Remove trash and food scraps, which attract predators that might eat birds’ eggs and/or chicks.
• Do not drive or use all-terrain vehicles on beach dunes or other nesting areas.
“Piping Plovers travel each spring from as far as the Bahamas and Cuba to nest and raise their chicks on our shorelines,” said Sarah Saunders, quantitative ecologist, National Audubon Society, who studied the population ecology and conservation of Great Lakes Piping Plovers for her doctorate. “Despite the best efforts of plover monitors and volunteers, these birds face immense challenges that are heightened by the presence of beachgoers. Approaching the birds or their nesting space can cause undue stress to both the adults and chicks; this wastes precious energy that they need to incubate their eggs and forage for food.”
Across the country, Audubon’s Coastal Bird Stewardship Program engages local communities to protect beach-nesting birds from predators and disturbance, like dogs or humans getting too close.
Due to compounding threats like water level rise and habitat loss, coastal birds are facing a crisis, according to information provided by Audubon. Seabirds around the world have decreased by 70% since 1950, and shorebirds in North America alone have seen an even steeper decline since 1973. Shorebirds like Piping Plovers need help to successfully raise their young and boost their population numbers.
To learn more visit gl.audubon.org.
