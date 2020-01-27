North Central Indiana Housing's Good Housekeeping Awards were recently presented by Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer to two local recipients, including Shirley Lyons, of Warsaw, and Patricia Snyder of Goshen, from Lacasa Inc. Shown during the Dec. 16 event are, back row from left, Brandy Butler of Lacasa Inc.; Tom Bulger, Charlene Swick, Vicki Haines and Sandra Austin, all NCIH; Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer; and, front row, Stephanie Boblink and Shirley Lyons, both of Warsaw, and Patricia Snyder of Goshen.