MILFORD — North Central Indiana Housing recently revealed the 2019 winners of the Good Housekeeping Award prize drawing. Warsaw’s winner was Shirley Lyons, whose apartment is overseen by Village Management Co., and Goshen’s was Patricia Snyder of Lacasa Inc.
The prizes — $100 Walmart gift cards — were presented by Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer on Dec. 16. NCIH administers the Section Eight Housing Choice Voucher programs in both Warsaw and Goshen, which provide rental assistance to individuals and families. Those on Section Eight receive a voucher and are free to rent anywhere within the program’s radius, providing the rent falls within fair market-rent range.
Lyons, a long-time Warsaw resident, has been a perennial recipient of the award during her time on Section Eight. She is an avid reader and dog lover who loves that NCIH helps her live in Warsaw.
“Where I’m at, I can walk to the library and get anything I need,” Lyons said. “(Village Management Co.) always makes sure the sidewalks are clear in the winter, so I never even have to worry about falling.
“This (prize) just shows that 2020 is going to be a good year," she said.
Snyder, a long-time Lacasa tenant, was nearly brought to tears when she received her prize.
“I always frame my Good Housekeeping Award certificates. I’m very proud of them,” she said. “I love where I live. And I’m just speechless about meeting the mayor and the prize.”
The Good Housekeeping Award Program began in the late 1990s. In 2019, 66% of voucher holders in Warsaw and 71% in Goshen received the award.
“Having advocates on the front lines of housing is important,” said Thallemer on the impact of the Housing Authority. “For both the state of housing and the community, you guys play a huge role. I’m glad I was able to be here and meet these people who take such great care of their homes.”
To receive the award, tenants cannot damage their unit and must keep it sanitary, according to a news release from NCIH. During each unit’s yearly inspection, NCIH inspector Tom Bulger checks for damage and cleanliness and tells the tenant if they have qualified. They receive their certificate and are then placed into a drawing for the grand prize, which is selected at the end of the year.
To learn more about getting Section Eight rental assistance, or for more information on how landlords can participate in Section Eight, contact North Central Indiana Housing at 574-269-7641 or visit their office at 109 W. Catherine St., Milford.
