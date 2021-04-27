Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.