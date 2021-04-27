ELKHART — A walk-in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Concord Event Center, 2719 S. Main St.
No appointment is needed.
To receive the shot, a person must be 18 years old or older, must wear a mask and must bring a form of identification (passports, matriculation card, mail with name and address).
The second dose will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. June 4.
Spanish speakers will be available.
