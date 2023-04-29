WAKARUSA — Linda Davis, Nappanee, was one of hundreds who were on hand for the 54th annual Wakarusa Maple Syrup Festival.
"I love to see little things like this come to the area," Davis said late Saturday morning. "It's great for the community."
A break in the weather between Friday and Saturday afternoon made for a sunny, seasonable day for all who took part. Numerous vendors, artists, businesses and performers took part in the festivities, which arewere set to continue through Sunday. A number of rides were set up, as well as a food court.
Samantha Markham, a 2021 graduate of NorthWood High School and a current animal science major at Purdue University, as well as 2022 Miss Elkhart County 4-H Fair Queen, visited the festival with her mother, Rosanne.
"It's been amazing," Samantha said. "The weather has been wonderful this morning and it's great to see such a great turnout. I love Wakarusa."
Rosanne Markham said the festival had a "wonderful, hometown feel."
"We've been coming here for years," she said. "We used to bring my father-in-law when he was 98!"
Tommy Sarber, Goshen, with Papa's Woodworking, was one of the artists set up for the festival.
"Yesterday was not good, but that's just the rain," he said, adding that he was glad for Saturday's nicer weather.
Capt. Eric Lechlitner of the Wakarusa Police Department also noted the large turnout for the event.
"Hopefully the rain will hold off today," he said.
Other events which where scheduled included a Garden Tractor Pull, a Civil War reenactment, Kids Pedal Pull, Baby Olympics and others. To learn more, visit WakarusaMapleSyrupFestival.com.