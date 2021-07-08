It is time to start talking about mosquitoes, their control, and the diseases that affect people, farm animals and pets.
The recent rains will cause a big spike in the mosquito population, making it uncomfortable to be outside and potentially hazardous.
Rain, humidity and cool places to hide are perfect conditions for mosquito development. These small insects cannot safely fly in sunny, hot conditions, for their tiny bodies would dry up like an ice cube on the sidewalk.
Instead, they lie in wait in the shade. As the sun sets in the evening, they emerge from their hiding places hoping for the chance to collect a blood meal.
It is the female mosquito that is the real culprit, for she needs a protein from blood to complete the egg production process in her body. Male mosquitoes are content to feed on pollen, nectar or plant fluids.
For most male mosquitoes, life ends shortly after mating, their purpose in life is complete. There are only about 80 species of mosquitoes in the world that feed on animals. The other 2,600 species are plant feeders.
Think of the female mosquito as a small hypodermic needle with wings. Her senses are designed to find lactic acid secreted in sweat, and carbon dioxide from your breath.
Once she finds her target, she quietly inserts the needle. Within seconds, she injects an anti-coagulant, which thins the blood enough to draw it through the tiny needle. After just a few seconds, she buzzes away, ready to lay eggs in just a few hours. She leaves behind a small amount of the blood thinner, which irritates the skin and causes itching.
If the story stopped there, it would not be much of a story. Itching is not the main concern with mosquitoes.
As it turns out, the mosquito’s hypodermic needle is the perfect way to transmit diseases as malaria, encephalitis, West Nile, yellow fever, and dengue fever. Worldwide, 300 to 600 million people suffer from malaria each year, with more than 1 million dying from the disease.
Elkhart and the surrounding counties have been hosts to two mosquito borne diseases in recent years: Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) and West Nile Virus (WNV). Both diseases affect people and horses. EEE has been bad enough in southern Michigan and northern Indiana the past two years that health officials have organized large spraying operations to knock back the mosquito population.
Most mosquitoes in our area are nuisance mosquitos, and rarely carry disease, but they are aggressive bloodsuckers and very annoying. Control is not practical in heavily wooded areas where they live during the day.
Avoid mosquito-infested locations at dusk and dawn, when they are the most active. Repellents, and protective clothing are the main ways to avoid bites.
In your backyard, eliminating standing water breeding sites, such as tree stumps, clogged gutters, old tires, flower pot water, stale bird baths or fishless standing water can reduce mosquito numbers. Trimming resting places, such as tall grass or low hanging limbs may also help reduce the mosquito population.
Do not forget about your pets. Dogs, in particular, are subject to heartworm, a parasite commonly transmitted by mosquitoes. Studies of stray dogs indicate that 20 percent have heartworm in their system. While you’re picking up your heartworm medication, be sure to ask for the Lyme Disease vaccine for your dog (a tick-borne illness).
Horses are very susceptible to both WNV and EEE. The fatality rate in horses for WNV is 33% while the EEE fatality rate is 90%! In both cases, there are preventive measures to protect your horse from mosquito borne disease. Both require annual updates and should be a part of your herd health regiment.
There is a high probability that another EEE spraying will occur in 2021. I encourage growers of commercial, certified organic crops to get registered now on Driftwatch.com. Do not wait until the day before to try to register! If you have bee hives, register them on BeeCheck.com. Both these registries have been proven valuable when EEE has been sprayed in 2020 and 2021.
More information on mosquitos can be found at https://bit.ly/3xVq2J4.
