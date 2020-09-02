GOSHEN — There will be a voter registration drive on Wednesday, Sept. 9 in the Goshen Brewing Co. parking lot, 315 W. Washington St., from 4-8 p.m.
This is for all eligible voters.
According to organizers, to be eligible, a person must:
- Be a U.S. citizen
- Be at least 18 years old on the day of the Election, Nov. 3.
- Have lived in that precinct for at least 30 days before the election
- Not currently imprisoned after being convicted of a crime.
Registration applications will be offered in both English and Spanish.
To register, take along a driver’s license or be ready to recite the last four digits of your Social Security number.
Organizers said that hand sanitizer will be provided, social distancing guidelines will be enforced, and people should wear a mask.
It was noted on the information provided that GBCo. is not associated with nor is sponsoring the voter registration drive. The drive is being conducted independently and not through any political parties or nonprofit organizations, organizers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.