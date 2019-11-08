NAPPANEE — On Thursday, hundreds of volunteers gathered at Nappanee Missionary Church with one goal in mind: feeding children in need for year.
“Since 2010 Nappanee Missionary Church has packed 15,500,000 meals,” said Senior Associate Pastor Joe Focht. This is the ninth year Nappanee Missionary Church will host an FMSC MobilePack event. Since 2010, nearly 58,000 people from both NMC and the surrounding community have packed these life-giving meals. Volunteers have come from local businesses, nursing homes, schools and other groups.
Feed My Starving Children is a nonprofit, Christian organization committed to feeding starving children in body and spirit. The approach is simple: children and adults hand pack meals designed specifically for starving children, and FMSC ships the meals to nearly 70 countries around the world. Each meal costs 22 cents to produce.
For more information, visit fmsc.org. Focht said, “In 2010, when the church started participating in this campaign, 18,210 kids were dying of starvation. In 2015, that number had dropped to 6,200 children dying each year from starvation.
"Our goal this year is to package 2 million meals, which is enough to feed 5,480 kids one meal each day for a year."
